Onion price makes quantum jump

The price of onion in the market has increased by Tk 10 to Tk 15 per kg. It was sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg from retail store. Onions are also being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg in some markets. Traders said that a strong syndicate is active behind this price hike of onions.

Onion trader Swapan Munshi told the Daily Observer, "As a result, the importers of the port have reduced the import of onion due to losses. This again hampers the supply of the product and the price is on the rise. At the same time, new onions started appearing in different parts of India, but due to the recent rains, new onions are not coming to the market in that way."

Meanwhile, the prices of almost all types of vegetables along with other daily commodities are on the rise in market.

Although, traders assured that prices would come down if winter vegetables started arriving, vegetables are still selling at high prices despite the supply of winter vegetables is increasing.

As sources said that there is no shortage of supply of winter vegetables in the markets, questions arise in common buyers why vegetables price is not reducing. In the retail market, beans are being sold at Tk 80 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of rice has risen further after remaining stable for a few

days. The price of rice has gone up by Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg in a week. Besides, prices of pulses, flour, sugar, oil, chicken and many other things are high.

Traders say prices of all commodities have been rising in the market since the rise in fuel prices. Due to this, the prices of all the essential commodities including vegetables and rice are still rising in the market. If the price of fuel oil does not decrease, they fear further increase in essentials'price.

According to the Ministry of Food, in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to November 30, the country has imported 8.20 lakh tonnes of rice.

Rice stocks now stands at 12.38 lakh tonnes till December 1. Yet Miniket rice is selling at Tk 60 to Tk 64 per kg at retail level which sold Tk 58 to Tk 62 last week. The price of Nazirshail has increased by Tk 3 to Tk 5 and is selling at Tk 68 to Tk 75.

Mohammad Sayem, owner of Dhaka Rice Agency in the Karwan Bazar kitchen market said the price of rice is on the rise since the rise in fuel prices. Because of the increase in oil prices, transport fares have also been increased. Millers are raising the price of rice on this excuse.

He said plenty of rice has also been imported. However, millers are not reducing the price.

The maximum price of open sugar in the retail market has been fixed at Tk 75 but the sellers are not abiding by it. Now sugar is selling at Tk 80 to Tk 82. One has to buy packaged sugar for Tk 85 to Tk 90.

Indian lentils are selling at Tk 90 to Tk 92 per kg in the market while the local lentils are at Tk 105 to Tk 110 per kg.

Pprice of two kg packaged flour is Tk 70 to Tk 72 while per kg open flour is Tk 35 to Tk 36. Open soybeans are being sold at Tk 150 to Tk 155 per liter and palm oil at Tk 140 to Tk 145 per liter. And a liter of bottled soybean oil is being sold at Tk 153 to Tk 156.

Siddiqur Rahman, a resident of Ibrahimpur, said that the price of everything including rice was increasing. If the prices of all these things continue to rise in this way, the condition of middle and low income people like us will become very miserable. The price of everything goes up but our income does not go up.

Besides, green chillies cost Tk 90 to Tk 100, carrots Tk 60, karla Tk 70, bound copy Tk 40 per piece, cauliflower Tk 40-50, radish Tk 40, new potato Tk 60, old potato Tk 25 to Tk 30, barbati Tk 60, brinjal Tk 50. Tomatoes Tk 120, cucumber Tk 40, papaya Tk 30, turnip Tk 60, onion Tk 60 to Tk 65 and eggs are being sold at Tk 105 per dozen.

Prices of eggs and broiler chickens also increased. Broiler chicken's price increase by Tk 20-30.

Indigenous shrimps are selling in capital's market at Tk 800 to Tk 1,000 per kg while Tengra is selling at Tk 600 to Tk 800, boal at Tk 650 to Tk 600, glass fish at Tk 350 to Tk 400, ayr, chital and sand fish depending on the size at Tk 600 to Tk 800 per kg.

Medium size hilsa sold sold at Tk 1000 to Tk 1200 and smaller one cost Tk 800 to Tk 900.













