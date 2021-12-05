Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2 killed in road accident in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

A proofreader of the Daily Sangbad and a private university student were killed in road accident in the capital.  
Deceased were identified as Emdad Hossain, 60, and Mahadi Hasan Limon, 21.
Emdad Hossain worked with the Daily Sangbad as a proofreader for a long time.
Witnesses said a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle in College Gate area on Mirpur road around 2:30 am on Saturday, leaving Emdad injured.
Being informed, police rushed him to Shaheed
Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.
Emdad's young brother Selim said a truck hit his brother's motorcycle from behind in front of Muktijoddha Tower when he was returning home from his office. About this, Mohammadpur Police Station officer in-charge Abdul Latif told journalists that they were trying to trace the killer truck. In another incident, a private university student was killed when a covered van hit his motorcycle at Airport Police Station area in the capital on Friday night.
Deceased Mahadi Hasan Limon, 21, was a fourth year student of the Department of Textile Engineering at Green University.
He was the son of Mozammel Haque, a resident of Damdama Pashchim village under Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat district.
The deceased's neighbour Md Imam Hasan said a speedy covered van rammed into the motorcycle carrying Mahadi in front of Padma Oil Pump at about 11:30pm, leaving him severely injured.
He was returning home by the bike. Critically injured Mahadi was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.  The DMCH police outpost in-charge Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Call to make a work plan for next 100yrs
Mangled and twisted auto-rickshaw after a train collide
Six more die of C-19, 176 newly infected
Omicron ‘ultimate evidence’ of vaccine inequity danger: Red Cross
Cyclone Jawad weakens into deep depression, no strong impact
3 killed, 8 injured as train ploughs into bus, autorickshaw in Ctg
KUET suspends BCL GS, 8 others for misbehaviour
Onion price makes quantum jump


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft