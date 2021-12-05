2 killed in road accident in Dhaka

A proofreader of the Daily Sangbad and a private university student were killed in road accident in the capital.

Deceased were identified as Emdad Hossain, 60, and Mahadi Hasan Limon, 21.

Emdad Hossain worked with the Daily Sangbad as a proofreader for a long time.

Witnesses said a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle in College Gate area on Mirpur road around 2:30 am on Saturday, leaving Emdad injured.

Being informed, police rushed him to Shaheed

Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Emdad's young brother Selim said a truck hit his brother's motorcycle from behind in front of Muktijoddha Tower when he was returning home from his office. About this, Mohammadpur Police Station officer in-charge Abdul Latif told journalists that they were trying to trace the killer truck. In another incident, a private university student was killed when a covered van hit his motorcycle at Airport Police Station area in the capital on Friday night.

Deceased Mahadi Hasan Limon, 21, was a fourth year student of the Department of Textile Engineering at Green University.

He was the son of Mozammel Haque, a resident of Damdama Pashchim village under Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat district.

The deceased's neighbour Md Imam Hasan said a speedy covered van rammed into the motorcycle carrying Mahadi in front of Padma Oil Pump at about 11:30pm, leaving him severely injured.

He was returning home by the bike. Critically injured Mahadi was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. The DMCH police outpost in-charge Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter.









