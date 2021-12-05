Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pandemic, climate crisis highlight need to pursue global solutions: Ban Ki-moon

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Pandemic, climate crisis highlight need to pursue global solutions: Ban Ki-moon

Pandemic, climate crisis highlight need to pursue global solutions: Ban Ki-moon

The coronavirus pandemic and climate crisis highlight the need to pursue global solutions to global challenges, former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon has said.
The current crises of COVID-19 and climate change have highlighted the great need to pursue global solutions to the global challenges that we face. And such solutions must be underpinned by cooperation, partnership and solidarity," he said in a video message at the World Peace Conference in Dhaka on Saturday.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend our economies, societies and way of life while climate change is rapidly worsening with super storms, extreme heat, flooding, fires and droughts, he said.
Great power tensions and regional conflicts are growing, hindering global cooperation when it is greatly needed, the former UN chief said. At the same time new technologies are altering how we communicate, live and work.  
For sustainability, inclusion and the power of partnership and multilateral cooperation, he emphasised quick elevation of the efforts to accelerate global vaccination and the synergy of sustainable and
inclusive recoveries to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The spread of the omicron variant underlines this urgency. Now in this second year, The COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter our daily lives, communities and world," Ban Ki-moon remarked.
"It is clear that recovery will be both prolonged and arduous, particularly as a vaccine inequity continues to extend the pandemic for so many."
"To ensure that we recover swiftly, it is not enough to build back. We must build back cleaner, more sustainably and inclusively. To do so we need to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and go much further in the fight against the vaccine inequity.
"The facts over the matter remains that the global response has not only been too slow, It has been too unequal. This is the most pressing task ahead of us and one that can not only strengthen multilateral collaboration, but also set the stage for a more peaceful and Cooperative post-pandemic international order.
"Leaders have a moral and humanitarian obligation to fight vaccine inequality and urgently come together in solidarity to vaccinate the world and end this pandemic. We must remember no one is safe until everyone is safe."
Ban Ki-moon said it is also vital world leaders make good on the promises made to both the humanity and our planet when they agreed to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals 2030 agenda and the Paris Climate Agreement. "The ongoing pandemic has made it painfully clear that we need a new direction for all of humanity and our planet."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Call to make a work plan for next 100yrs
Mangled and twisted auto-rickshaw after a train collide
Six more die of C-19, 176 newly infected
Omicron ‘ultimate evidence’ of vaccine inequity danger: Red Cross
Cyclone Jawad weakens into deep depression, no strong impact
3 killed, 8 injured as train ploughs into bus, autorickshaw in Ctg
KUET suspends BCL GS, 8 others for misbehaviour
Onion price makes quantum jump


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft