Hasina likely to visit India in first quarter of 2022

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit India in the first quarter of 2022 if everything goes on right track, especially in view of regarding the Covid-19 situation.

According to the sources, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during his Bangladesh visit during December 7-8 will formally hand over an invitation letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India, on behalf of Indian Prime Minister Norendra Modi.

The formal announcement of Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's Bangladesh visit is yet to be announced, however, the Indian media has published reports over the matter.

According to the Indian media report, Harsh Vardhan Shringla is likely to arrive in Dhaka on December 7 on a two-day visit prior the visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind scheduled on December 15 to attend the Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations. The Indian President Kovind will be visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid. Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen confirmed the Indian President's visit to Bangladesh.

"The Indian Foreign Secretary is set to discuss various issues, including preparations for the upcoming visit of the Indian President to Bangladesh," a Foreign Ministry official said.

The two countries also decided to commemorate December 6 as "Maitri Divas" (Friendship Day), the day when India recognized Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its Independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On March 26 to 27 this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a state visit to Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.









