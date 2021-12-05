Students show red card to road rogues



Students of various schools demonstrate in Rampura Bridge area on Saturday demanding safe road. PHOTO: OBSERVER

They took position near Rampura Bridge on Saturday showing red cards against irregularities and corruption on the roads and formed a peaceful human chain on the bridge at around 11am and stayed there for about an hour.

They shouted slogans to press home their 11-point demands. The protesters said they will hold a symbolic dead march in Shahbagh and form human chains across the country on Sunday demanding safe roads.

Students of Maple Leaf International School, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), Kabi

Nazrul Government College, Dhaka College and several other educational institutions participated in the demonstration.

The students on 18 November started their demonstration, demanding half bus fare and road safety.

Recent road accidents that killed two students - Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan and SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in Rampura and Gulistan - fuelled the movement that is now spreading from Dhaka to other cities including Gazipur and Chattogram.

In the face of the massive protest, transport owners in the capital on 30 November cut the bus fare on some conditions. However, the privilege was declared only for Dhaka.

Later, Chattogram city bus owners, on Friday, followed suit and agreed to cut fares by half for students.









