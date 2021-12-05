

President stresses on united efforts for global peace

President Abdul Hamid virtually inaugurated the conference from his official residence Bangobhabon in the afternoon to celebrate its peace-centric diplomacy aimed at promoting sustainable development, fundamental rights, freedoms, and social justice and inclusion.

"In line with the country's Constitutional obligations, Bangladesh believes that peace around the world is the best guarantee for national security and we would continue our efforts to

resolve conflicts through peaceful means and promote peace across the globe," the Head of the State told the peace conference at a city hotel.

"A fair international system is also essential for all peoples of the world. We shouldn't forget that we live on a shared planet and we've shared responsibilities, too," he said.

President said being a human being in a shared planet, people have also shared responsibilities here and a fair international system is also essential for all the peoples of the world.

"We consider peace to be of crucial importance all over the world. ... Maintenance of peace and harmony are essential elements of our life as peace guarantees freedom from violence or fear between individuals or groups," he observed.

The conference will conclude today (Sunday) with "Dhaka Peace Declaration, 2021".

Representatives from 50 countries joined the conference both virtually and in person. Around 59 participants from over 30 countries joined in person while around 40 guests joined virtually. Some of the guests also sent video messages at the conference organized by the ministry of foreign affairs.

"Bangladesh did not invite any head of states or governments to the conference but invited peace activists, writers, poets, singers and civil societies from different countries to join the conference for promoting a culture of peace and tolerance," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said while briefing reporters atthe Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

The guests from South Africa joined the programme virtually.

"Bangladesh will get a special document through adoption of - DhakaPeace Declaration - which will work as a reference for Bangladesh's all peace and security-related global initiatives to be taken in the future."

Noting that now-a-days the world is facing with numerous challenges, like fatal COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts, Abdul Hamid said, "Unless we are united and ensure mutual peace and harmony, we will not be able to secure a safe and habitable world for our children and future generations which is already grappling with adverse effects of climate change."

Government did not invite any head of state or government to the conference, government gathered world-renowned peace activists, writers, poets, singers and global civil society figures to promote the culture of peace and tolerance, Foreign Minister Momen said.

Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations; Goh Chok Tong, former Prime Ministerof Singapore; Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Irina Bokova, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria; Jose Ramos-Horta, former President of East Timor; Tan Sri Dr Syed Hamid Albar, Chairman, WorldIslamic Economic Forum Foundation; Dr Francisco Rojas Aravena, Rector ofUniversity for Peace; Surichai Wun'Gaeo, Director of Center for Peace andConflict Studies Chulalongkorn University; Husain Haqqani, former Pakistan'sAmbassador to United States and Sri Lanka; Dr Akiko Horiba, ProgramDirector and Senior Program Officer, Asia Peace InitiativeDepartment, Sasakawa Peace Foundation; Archie Law, Chair of Sydney PeaceFoundation; Dr Irene Victoria Massimino, Human Rights Lawyer, professor and activist; Simone Neads, Managing Editor, The European Security Journal; PhilipRuddock AO, President, NSW Liberal Party; Chandrika N. Wijeyaratne, ViceChancellor, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka and David Wick, ExecutiveDirector, Ashland Culture of Peace Commission, among others, will join the two-day event.

During the conference, a number of panel discussions will be held which will be participated by the intellectuals, educationists, eminent personalities and people of high stature of the world who are dedicated to establishing peace in the world.

Bangladesh formed a 46-member committee with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as its chair and Saima Wazed Hossain as its member secretary to successfully host the World Peace Conference.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the closing ceremony as chief guest,however, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury hosts a dinner for the guests. The Events followed by cultural programmes.

The participating guests are visiting a number of places of historical importance including Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32.

."To shun the path of divisions, join hands and walk together on the path of peace as he opened the "World Peace Conference-2021", highlightingBangladesh's "untiring quest" for building a peaceful, just, rights-based,inclusive and prosperous nation," President said.









President Abdul Hamid on Saturday urged the world leaders to work for ending discriminations based on race, faith, colour, religion and ethnicity and ensuring equal opportunities for all. He made the call while inaugurating the "World Peace Conference-2021, Bangladesh kicked off the two-day "World Peace Conference" on Saturday as part of the ongoing celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.President Abdul Hamid virtually inaugurated the conference from his official residence Bangobhabon in the afternoon to celebrate its peace-centric diplomacy aimed at promoting sustainable development, fundamental rights, freedoms, and social justice and inclusion."In line with the country's Constitutional obligations, Bangladesh believes that peace around the world is the best guarantee for national security and we would continue our efforts toresolve conflicts through peaceful means and promote peace across the globe," the Head of the State told the peace conference at a city hotel."A fair international system is also essential for all peoples of the world. We shouldn't forget that we live on a shared planet and we've shared responsibilities, too," he said.President said being a human being in a shared planet, people have also shared responsibilities here and a fair international system is also essential for all the peoples of the world."We consider peace to be of crucial importance all over the world. ... Maintenance of peace and harmony are essential elements of our life as peace guarantees freedom from violence or fear between individuals or groups," he observed.The conference will conclude today (Sunday) with "Dhaka Peace Declaration, 2021".Representatives from 50 countries joined the conference both virtually and in person. Around 59 participants from over 30 countries joined in person while around 40 guests joined virtually. Some of the guests also sent video messages at the conference organized by the ministry of foreign affairs."Bangladesh did not invite any head of states or governments to the conference but invited peace activists, writers, poets, singers and civil societies from different countries to join the conference for promoting a culture of peace and tolerance," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said while briefing reporters atthe Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.The guests from South Africa joined the programme virtually."Bangladesh will get a special document through adoption of - DhakaPeace Declaration - which will work as a reference for Bangladesh's all peace and security-related global initiatives to be taken in the future."Noting that now-a-days the world is facing with numerous challenges, like fatal COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts, Abdul Hamid said, "Unless we are united and ensure mutual peace and harmony, we will not be able to secure a safe and habitable world for our children and future generations which is already grappling with adverse effects of climate change."Government did not invite any head of state or government to the conference, government gathered world-renowned peace activists, writers, poets, singers and global civil society figures to promote the culture of peace and tolerance, Foreign Minister Momen said.Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations; Goh Chok Tong, former Prime Ministerof Singapore; Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Irina Bokova, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria; Jose Ramos-Horta, former President of East Timor; Tan Sri Dr Syed Hamid Albar, Chairman, WorldIslamic Economic Forum Foundation; Dr Francisco Rojas Aravena, Rector ofUniversity for Peace; Surichai Wun'Gaeo, Director of Center for Peace andConflict Studies Chulalongkorn University; Husain Haqqani, former Pakistan'sAmbassador to United States and Sri Lanka; Dr Akiko Horiba, ProgramDirector and Senior Program Officer, Asia Peace InitiativeDepartment, Sasakawa Peace Foundation; Archie Law, Chair of Sydney PeaceFoundation; Dr Irene Victoria Massimino, Human Rights Lawyer, professor and activist; Simone Neads, Managing Editor, The European Security Journal; PhilipRuddock AO, President, NSW Liberal Party; Chandrika N. Wijeyaratne, ViceChancellor, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka and David Wick, ExecutiveDirector, Ashland Culture of Peace Commission, among others, will join the two-day event.During the conference, a number of panel discussions will be held which will be participated by the intellectuals, educationists, eminent personalities and people of high stature of the world who are dedicated to establishing peace in the world.Bangladesh formed a 46-member committee with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as its chair and Saima Wazed Hossain as its member secretary to successfully host the World Peace Conference.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the closing ceremony as chief guest,however, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury hosts a dinner for the guests. The Events followed by cultural programmes.The participating guests are visiting a number of places of historical importance including Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32.."To shun the path of divisions, join hands and walk together on the path of peace as he opened the "World Peace Conference-2021", highlightingBangladesh's "untiring quest" for building a peaceful, just, rights-based,inclusive and prosperous nation," President said.