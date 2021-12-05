Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

53 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Some 53 more people hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of them, 24 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 29  outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 27,536 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 4. Among them, a total of 27,091 patients have returned home after recovery.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
53 hospitalized with dengue
Dev activities in hill areas gain momentum after CHT peace accord: Bir Bahadur
Bus superviser, helper remanded for a day each
58 more patients hospitalized with dengue
Woman, daughter found dead in Gazipur
Country to start vaccine production next yr: Salman
Court orders confiscation of properties of Kanak, Maj(Retd) Delwar
Munia murder case: PBI probe report submission deferred again to Dec 8


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft