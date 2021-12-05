53 hospitalized with dengue

Some 53 more people hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of them, 24 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 29 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 27,536 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 4. Among them, a total of 27,091 patients have returned home after recovery.

