Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:32 AM
Home City News

Munshiganj fire: 36-yr-old father of deceased sisters dies

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

MUNSHIGANJ, Dec 4: Another Munshiganj cylinder explosion victim has succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, officials said.
Kawsar, 36, died at the hospital's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday morning, taking the total number of deaths in the explosion to three.
Kawsar, 36, his wife Shanta, 27, and their two children-Yeasmin, 6, and Fatema, 3 -- sustained burn injuries in a fire triggered by the cooking gas cylinder blast in their house in the Char Muktarpur area of Munshiganj's Sadar upazila in early on Thursday morning.
The two sisters died of their injuries that night only. Their mother and a neighbour are undergoing treatment at the hospital.    -UNB



