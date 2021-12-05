RMCH C-19 unit sees another day of zero fatality  

RAJSHAHI, Dec 4: Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) recorded zero fatality in its Covid-19 unit in the last 24 hours till 6am after a single day of Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that the hospital also recorded zero deaths on December 2, November 17, November 29, November 7 and October 31.

However, there were two fatalities on Friday. Earlier, the number of casualties was 33 in November, 100 in October, 167 in September, 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June in the Covid unit of RMCH, sources said.

Meanwhile, ten more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit during the last 24 hours, taking the number of admitted patients to 41, including eleven tested positive for Covid-19, 33 at present.







