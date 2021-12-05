Hill slide kills minor boy in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 3: A minor boy was killed in a landslide that collapsed one sideof a hill in Banshkhali Upazila on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Saimon, 5, son of Rashid Ahmed of Jangal Pairang area of the Upazila.

Acting officer in-charge (OC) of Banshkhali police station Md Kamal Uddin said Simon was playing in the yard of the adjoining house. Suddenly the part of the hill collapsed on him.

Later, family members recovered hisbody and rushed to the Banshkhali Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead. -UNB









