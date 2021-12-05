Video
Limited efforts towards skills development limit disability inclusion

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Limited efforts towards the inclusion of people with disabilities in the skills development programmes, employment opportunities, and ensuring an accessible work atmosphere stay as some of the stumbling blocks despite growing awareness and efforts on disability inclusion, speakers said at a programme in Cox's Bazar Thursday.
 They were addressing the dialogue "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities in humanitarian context" organised by Handicap International-Humanity and Inclusion (HI) and Brac Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) with support of Promoting Rights and Inclusion of Youth and All - an organisation of persons with disabilities based in Cox's Bazar.
Citing data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs 2021, the event was told that 235.4 million people across the world required various types of humanitarian assistance, 15 percent of them were people with disabilities.
According to a study, 92 percent of humanitarian workers think that persons with disabilities are deprived of getting proper services during any disaster.
So, respective organisations must formulate suitable policies on disaster preparedness, response and mitigation and implement them properly.
Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) guidelines on inclusion of persons with disabilities pitch for including persons with disabilities in the workforce and humanitarian action as partners - from front line staff to management staff.
Each year, December 3 is observed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with disabilities in the development and humanitarian world.
This year, the UN has announced "leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-Covid-19 world" as the theme for IDPD 2021. The conclusion panel recommended improving data collection and the disaggregation system; participation of people with disabilities in the programme and the workforce.    -UNB


