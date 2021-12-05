

All-weather Itna-Mithamoin-Austragram road offers new hope for haor people

The socio-economic condition of the local people is gradually uplifting with the rise in their incomes thanks to the improved communication system.

On a recent visit to the Itna-Mithamoin-Austragram Haor road this UNB correspondent found that the locals, traditionally dependent on agriculture and fishing, have started engaging in many alternative works to boost the family income.

Consider Abul Hossain, who has taken to driving an auto-rickshaw when there is no crop in the haor.

"This road has paved the way of earning in different ways. We can now think of different jobs alongside fishing and paddy production," he said.

The part-time auto driver also said "We, the inhabitants of three upazillas, are now well-connected round the year because of this road. We can meet anytime within three areas and trade our production which was a rare thing before. Communications with the other districts through Kishoreganj has become faster and time-saving."

On the other hand, fisherman Mahabat hailing from Mithamoin Upazila said people of the haor are enjoying the benefits of this road.

"Some people thought that construction of a road through the haor was a waste of money. Now all the people enjoy the benefits. The uninterrupted communication with the neighbouring districts will be possible within some years." he said.

A wholesale merchant of Itna upazila Rahmat Ali said his sales have increased manifold as the road is attracting more tourists to the once remote backwater areas.

"It's a dream come true," he said revealing his excitement.

With a greater flow of tourists the business in hotels and restaurants is also booming.

Jubair, who works at Kachalanka restaurant said they are receiving many customers in the area after the inauguration of this road.

"Though visitors come here in a huge number during the rainy season for enjoying the beauty of the haor region, we are getting many tourists here round the year now," he said.

During a visit to the area last month President Abdul Hamid, who hails from the area, shared his feelings about the road and other development works.

On the way from Mithamoin to Ashtagram, the son-of-the-soil said "These three isolated upazilas are now connected by this 30- kilometre long road. It used to take five hours to go by boat and a day on foot. Now it is possible to go only in fifteen minutes,' he said.

Referring to the construction of the road as a milestone in the development of the Haor area, Hamid spoke about his plans for further development of the region and its people.

He said people will get more benefits after the construction of the elevated expressway that will facilitate fast transportation of goods, agricultural products and fishery resources throughout the year.

The government has taken up a Tk 3,500-crore project to build an 11-kilometre elevated expressway through haors in Kishoreganj to connect the north-eastern backwater to the mainland.

The project-Development of Elevated Way and Infrastructure in Haor Area-proposed by the local government division was approved at the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting on November 23 this year.

President Hamid, the Supreme Commander of the Armed forces, said people will also get more benefit on completion of the ongoing work on building a cantonment in the area.

The cantonment is being constructed on a 275-acre land of Mithamoin Upazilla of the district. The work on earth filling and levelling has been completed, while works on riverbank protection and wave protection are going nicely, local officials said.

The President hoped that the haor, which was once a remote area, will be a tourism hub after the completion of the ongoing development works. Tourism has already opened scope of new economic activities for the locals.

Almost half the Kishoreganj district, including four of its six Upazilas - Itna, Mithamoin, Oshtogram, and Nikli - is designated as a complete haor area: unique wetland ecosystems that during the monsoon resemble vast inland seas.

President Hamid, the district's most famous son, inaugurated the construction work of the Itna-Mithamoin-Astagram highway project in the haor area in 2016. -UNB









