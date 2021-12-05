IMF chief warns off Omicron induced impacts on global economy

It is an issue of concern that the new variant of C-19 Omicron has spread rapidly to at least 40 countries since it was first reported in South Africa. Meanwhile, many governments have tightened travel rules to try to keep it out. Under these circumstances, the International Monetary Fund is likely to lower its global economic growth estimates due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. It is an ominous sign of the upcoming turmoil in global economy, induced by the ongoing pandemic.



While the concern over the new variant is much high, much of the characteristics of it remains unknown to people. Researchers said it could have picked up genetic material from another virus, perhaps one that causes the common cold, which would allow it to more easily evade human immune system defences. The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist told that the fast-spreading variant would have to become more transmissible to out-compete Delta, which accounts for 99% of current transmissions.



However, parts of Europe and the US are fumbling to find solution of Delta variant. The new strain could further destabilize economies that are still recovering from Covid-19 related lockdowns and disruptions. While the first wave to the C-19 hit the world, global economy experienced a slump in trade and production. Simultaneously, world tourism faced a fresh blow, where some countries are highly dependent on their tourism industry like, Spain, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Indonesia etc.



Global supply chain was almost torn down since it could not sustain its smooth operation against the C-19 induced circumstances. Since Bangladesh is one of the top growing economies of the world, IMF chief's warning should be taken seriously by the government. Because, if global travel ban is re-enforced labour migration will be declined and remittance inflow will also decline be declined. Again, different development partners are initiating to invest in different sectors in Bangladesh. If Omicron induces situation deteriorate global economic condition, it will harm Bangladesh economy largely.



Many scientists say the way to stop the virus spreading is to make sure poorer countries have access to vaccines, not to give booster shots to people in richer countries. Truly, there is no evidence that the existing vaccines will be effective against the new variant but there is no guarantee that existing vaccines needed to be modified to fight Omicron. Therefore we should work on getting more people inoculated with vaccines.



We need to be prepared and cautious because we're in a different situation to a year ago. Being aware off the previously C-19 induced economic condition, our policy makers must remain vigilant so that Bangladesh economy can sustain upcoming global economic crisis.