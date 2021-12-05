Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

IMF chief warns off Omicron induced impacts on global economy

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

It is an issue of concern that the new variant of C-19 Omicron has spread rapidly to at least 40 countries since it was first reported in South Africa. Meanwhile, many governments have tightened travel rules to try to keep it out. Under these circumstances, the International Monetary Fund is likely to lower its global economic growth estimates due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. It is an ominous sign of the upcoming turmoil in global economy, induced by the ongoing pandemic.

While the concern over the new variant is much high, much of the characteristics of it remains unknown to people. Researchers said it could have picked up genetic material from another virus, perhaps one that causes the common cold, which would allow it to more easily evade human immune system defences. The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist told that the fast-spreading variant would have to become more transmissible to out-compete Delta, which accounts for 99% of current transmissions.

However, parts of Europe and the US are fumbling to find solution of Delta variant. The new strain could further destabilize economies that are still recovering from Covid-19 related lockdowns and disruptions. While the first wave to the C-19 hit the world, global economy experienced a slump in trade and production. Simultaneously, world tourism faced a fresh blow, where some countries are highly dependent on their tourism industry like, Spain, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Indonesia etc.

Global supply chain was almost torn down since it could not sustain its smooth operation against the C-19 induced circumstances. Since Bangladesh is one of the top growing economies of the world, IMF chief's warning should be taken seriously by the government. Because, if global travel ban is re-enforced labour migration will be declined and remittance inflow will also decline be declined. Again, different development partners are initiating to invest in different sectors in Bangladesh. If Omicron induces situation deteriorate global economic condition, it will harm Bangladesh economy largely.

Many scientists say the way to stop the virus spreading is to make sure poorer countries have access to vaccines, not to give booster shots to people in richer countries. Truly, there is no evidence that the existing vaccines will be effective against the new variant but there is no guarantee that existing vaccines needed to be modified to fight Omicron. Therefore we should work on getting more people inoculated with vaccines.

We need to be prepared and cautious because we're in a different situation to a year ago. Being aware off the previously C-19 induced economic condition, our policy makers must remain vigilant so that Bangladesh economy can sustain upcoming global economic crisis.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF chief warns off Omicron induced impacts on global economy
Country performs well in sending migrant workers, increase remittance inflow
Waste workers deserve a better treatment
Before the ‘Omicron’ variant enters here
100 years of Dhaka University
Once again our students take to the streets
Omicron C-19 variant puts world under threat
Central bank’s initiative to address cyber attack commendable


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft