When will public hospitals be broker-free?





There is no end to the suffering in government hospitals. Suffering from the patient receiving treatment to the purchase of medicine is endless. These sufferings range from going back without getting treatment, nepotism, broker violence, and drug price hike. All such sufferings are borne by a middle class and lower middle class people. In collaboration with the brokers, the government hospital mentions the patients to go to the private hospital-clinics. If you can get to the pharmacy somehow after getting rid of the brokers, you have to suffer there too. Since there is no fixed price on the medicine page, it takes money like that. The price of the same medicine varies from store to store. Ordinary people have to suffer from this. The authorities should pay due attention to these matters.



