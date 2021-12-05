

The Least Hyped Cultural Cleansing in History: Holocaust of Native Americans



Thousands of years before Christopher Columbus' ships landed in the Bahamas, a different group of people discovered America: the nomadic ancestors of modern Native Americans who hiked over a "land bridge" from Asia to what is now Alaska more than 12,000 years ago. These people would come to be called Native Americans, numbering over 50 million, and settling from the top of North America to the bottom of South America. Columbus called the first people he met 'Indians' because he assumed he had been sailing in the Indian Ocean. But in actuality, this land had already been discovered- millions of Natives had occupied the Western Hemisphere for hundreds of years.



By the time Christopher Columbus reached the Caribbean in 1492, historians estimate that there were 10 million indigenous peoples living in US territory. But by 1900, the number had reduced to less than 300,000. In the European conquest of North and South America both forms of genocide were used. There was no one back in the time of Columbus compiling a census or doing a mass survey. A death toll of 100 million figure has been documented by D.E. Stannard, author of American Holocaust. He wrote, "The destruction of the Indians of the Americas was, far and away, the most massive act of genocide in the history of the world."Apparently it didn't take long for the Europeans to get this genocide started.



Today there are only around 5 million Native Americans left in the United States. It is unlikely that the area encompassing the U.S. only had 5 million people when the Europeans arrived. European expansion into North America - whether to find gold, escape religious persecution or start a new life - led to the destruction of Native American livelihoods. Disease was a major killer, followed by malnutrition. Colonists in search of gold staged violent ambushes on tribal villages, fuelling animosity with Natives. Several wars broke out between tribes and American settlers which led to large death tolls, land dispossession, oppression and blatant racism.



According to Necrometrics, by as early as the 16th century, the Native American death toll had already reached an estimated 60 million. In 1561, the Spanish historian Bartolome de las Casas, wrote that Spanish colonists had slain 12 million men, women and children in 40 short years. (A Brief Account of the Destruction of the Indies, Bartolome de las Casas 1552). American Colonies, Volume 1 of The Penguin history of the United States, History of the United States Series by Alan Taylor, also discusses the different theories about how many Natives populated the Americas before European colonization.



The American Indian Holocaust, known as the "500 year war" or the "World's Longest Holocaust in The History of Mankind And Loss of Human Lives." was a genocide, which is denied. John Totland in his book Adolph Hitler (Pg. 202) writes "Hitler's concept of concentration camps as well as the practicality of genocide owed much, so he claimed, to his studies of English and United States history. He admired the camps for Boer prisoners in South Africa and for the Indians in the wild west and often praised to his inner circle the efficiency of America's extermination- by starvation and uneven combat- of the red savages who could not be tamed by captivity."



To this day, some people dispute whether the Native American genocide by the U.S. ought to be called "genocide." Even academic writers have trouble acknowledging the historical record. Gary Anderson, for example, wrote Ethnic Cleansing and the Indian, a 2014 book of more than 400 pages, filled with details about the principal actors in the American effort to eliminate Indians-and argued that this was not genocide.



Native Americans have the highest mortality rate of any U.S. minority because of U.S. action and policy. The biggest killers though were smallpox, measles, influenza, whooping cough, diphtheria, typhus, bubonic plague, cholera, and scarlet fever but they were all imported by the Europeans colonists.



Europeans tended to be alienated from nature and came to the New World to use the wilderness, to conquer and exploit its natural wealth for private gain. But for American Indians, the environment was sacred, possessing a cosmic significance equal to its material riches. The earth was sacred - a haven for all forms of life - and it had to be protected, nourished, and even worshipped.



American Indians' agricultural and medical wisdom had been ignored by the European invaders. In their rush to control the land and people much has passed them by and much has been destroyed. Sadly, what seems to have been almost totally ignored is the American Indians' knowledge that the Earth is their mother. Because their mother continues to give them life they must care for and respect her. This was an ecological view of the earth.



Today there are over 500 Native American tribes in the United States, each with a distinct culture, way of life and history. Even today, Native Americans face large challenges to cope with the disadvantages history has left them and ongoing cases of discrimination.



A troubling reality is the religious justification for genocide, the conquest of North America, the largest campaign of racial warfare in history. Religions celebrate and endorse genocide. The U.S. Boarding School Policy, the goal of "civilization" of Native people to transform them into "Americans" by assimilating them into mainstream American culture, the systematic destruction of indigenous cultures and communities through the removal and reprogramming of Native children, apart from using primitive ways of bioterrorism, sterilisation of natives-- smothered their cultural identity, languages, patterns of thinking feeling and willing, attitude towards life, nature, art and belonging sense of symbolism and belief.



Forced removal from homelands and forced assimilation were justified as the Europeans saw themselves as the superior culture bringing civilization to an inferior culture. The colonial world view split reality into popular parts: good and evil, body and spirit, man and nature, head and hear, European and primitive. American Indians spirituality lacks these dualisms; language expresses the oneness of all things. God is not the transcendent Father but the Mother Earth, the Corn Mother, the Great Spirit who nourishes all. It is polytheistic, believing in many gods and many levels of deity.



Culture is the expression of a people's creativity - everything they make which is distinctively theirs: language, music, art, religion, healing, agriculture, cooking style, the institutions governing social life. To suppress culture is to aim a cannonball at the people's heart and spirit. Such a conquest is more accomplished than a massacre. Colonization materially kills the colonized, "Colonization distorts relationships, destroys and petrifies institutions, and corrupts�.both colonizers and the colonized."



Scholars opine the "final solution" of the "North American Indian problem" was the model for the subsequent Jewish holocaust and South African apartheid. Yet, why is the biggest holocaust in all humanity being hidden from history? Is it because it lasted so long that it has become a habit?



Today historians, anthropologists and archaeologists are revealing that information on this holocaust is being deliberately eliminated from the knowledge base and consciousness of North Americans and the world. The cultural anthropologists are "still experiencing the cultural genocide.' Even today Native Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 have higher rates of suicide than any other ethnicity in America. School children are still being taught that large areas of North America are uninhabited as if this land belongs to no one and never did. The role of the ancestors as caretakers is constantly and habitually overlooked by colonial society.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India











Today, when open, constructive and respectful debates of ideas, as well as interreligious, interfaith and intercultural dialogues are held, at the local, national, regional and international levels, it appear to be a positive role in combating hatred, incitement and violence against beliefs. But let us look back for a while to a less discussed holocaust in a country, the all-weather Big-Brother in the geo-political scenario.Thousands of years before Christopher Columbus' ships landed in the Bahamas, a different group of people discovered America: the nomadic ancestors of modern Native Americans who hiked over a "land bridge" from Asia to what is now Alaska more than 12,000 years ago. These people would come to be called Native Americans, numbering over 50 million, and settling from the top of North America to the bottom of South America. Columbus called the first people he met 'Indians' because he assumed he had been sailing in the Indian Ocean. But in actuality, this land had already been discovered- millions of Natives had occupied the Western Hemisphere for hundreds of years.By the time Christopher Columbus reached the Caribbean in 1492, historians estimate that there were 10 million indigenous peoples living in US territory. But by 1900, the number had reduced to less than 300,000. In the European conquest of North and South America both forms of genocide were used. There was no one back in the time of Columbus compiling a census or doing a mass survey. A death toll of 100 million figure has been documented by D.E. Stannard, author of American Holocaust. He wrote, "The destruction of the Indians of the Americas was, far and away, the most massive act of genocide in the history of the world."Apparently it didn't take long for the Europeans to get this genocide started.Today there are only around 5 million Native Americans left in the United States. It is unlikely that the area encompassing the U.S. only had 5 million people when the Europeans arrived. European expansion into North America - whether to find gold, escape religious persecution or start a new life - led to the destruction of Native American livelihoods. Disease was a major killer, followed by malnutrition. Colonists in search of gold staged violent ambushes on tribal villages, fuelling animosity with Natives. Several wars broke out between tribes and American settlers which led to large death tolls, land dispossession, oppression and blatant racism.According to Necrometrics, by as early as the 16th century, the Native American death toll had already reached an estimated 60 million. In 1561, the Spanish historian Bartolome de las Casas, wrote that Spanish colonists had slain 12 million men, women and children in 40 short years. (A Brief Account of the Destruction of the Indies, Bartolome de las Casas 1552). American Colonies, Volume 1 of The Penguin history of the United States, History of the United States Series by Alan Taylor, also discusses the different theories about how many Natives populated the Americas before European colonization.The American Indian Holocaust, known as the "500 year war" or the "World's Longest Holocaust in The History of Mankind And Loss of Human Lives." was a genocide, which is denied. John Totland in his book Adolph Hitler (Pg. 202) writes "Hitler's concept of concentration camps as well as the practicality of genocide owed much, so he claimed, to his studies of English and United States history. He admired the camps for Boer prisoners in South Africa and for the Indians in the wild west and often praised to his inner circle the efficiency of America's extermination- by starvation and uneven combat- of the red savages who could not be tamed by captivity."To this day, some people dispute whether the Native American genocide by the U.S. ought to be called "genocide." Even academic writers have trouble acknowledging the historical record. Gary Anderson, for example, wrote Ethnic Cleansing and the Indian, a 2014 book of more than 400 pages, filled with details about the principal actors in the American effort to eliminate Indians-and argued that this was not genocide.Native Americans have the highest mortality rate of any U.S. minority because of U.S. action and policy. The biggest killers though were smallpox, measles, influenza, whooping cough, diphtheria, typhus, bubonic plague, cholera, and scarlet fever but they were all imported by the Europeans colonists.Europeans tended to be alienated from nature and came to the New World to use the wilderness, to conquer and exploit its natural wealth for private gain. But for American Indians, the environment was sacred, possessing a cosmic significance equal to its material riches. The earth was sacred - a haven for all forms of life - and it had to be protected, nourished, and even worshipped.American Indians' agricultural and medical wisdom had been ignored by the European invaders. In their rush to control the land and people much has passed them by and much has been destroyed. Sadly, what seems to have been almost totally ignored is the American Indians' knowledge that the Earth is their mother. Because their mother continues to give them life they must care for and respect her. This was an ecological view of the earth.Today there are over 500 Native American tribes in the United States, each with a distinct culture, way of life and history. Even today, Native Americans face large challenges to cope with the disadvantages history has left them and ongoing cases of discrimination.A troubling reality is the religious justification for genocide, the conquest of North America, the largest campaign of racial warfare in history. Religions celebrate and endorse genocide. The U.S. Boarding School Policy, the goal of "civilization" of Native people to transform them into "Americans" by assimilating them into mainstream American culture, the systematic destruction of indigenous cultures and communities through the removal and reprogramming of Native children, apart from using primitive ways of bioterrorism, sterilisation of natives-- smothered their cultural identity, languages, patterns of thinking feeling and willing, attitude towards life, nature, art and belonging sense of symbolism and belief.Forced removal from homelands and forced assimilation were justified as the Europeans saw themselves as the superior culture bringing civilization to an inferior culture. The colonial world view split reality into popular parts: good and evil, body and spirit, man and nature, head and hear, European and primitive. American Indians spirituality lacks these dualisms; language expresses the oneness of all things. God is not the transcendent Father but the Mother Earth, the Corn Mother, the Great Spirit who nourishes all. It is polytheistic, believing in many gods and many levels of deity.Culture is the expression of a people's creativity - everything they make which is distinctively theirs: language, music, art, religion, healing, agriculture, cooking style, the institutions governing social life. To suppress culture is to aim a cannonball at the people's heart and spirit. Such a conquest is more accomplished than a massacre. Colonization materially kills the colonized, "Colonization distorts relationships, destroys and petrifies institutions, and corrupts�.both colonizers and the colonized."Scholars opine the "final solution" of the "North American Indian problem" was the model for the subsequent Jewish holocaust and South African apartheid. Yet, why is the biggest holocaust in all humanity being hidden from history? Is it because it lasted so long that it has become a habit?Today historians, anthropologists and archaeologists are revealing that information on this holocaust is being deliberately eliminated from the knowledge base and consciousness of North Americans and the world. The cultural anthropologists are "still experiencing the cultural genocide.' Even today Native Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 have higher rates of suicide than any other ethnicity in America. School children are still being taught that large areas of North America are uninhabited as if this land belongs to no one and never did. The role of the ancestors as caretakers is constantly and habitually overlooked by colonial society.Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India