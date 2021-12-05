

Devastating impacts of climate change



Hurricanes could become up to 11% more intense and 20% wetter by 2100: The US National Climate Assessment found that Category 4 and 5 hurricanes (the strongest) have increased in frequency, intensity, and duration since the 1980s. It's not yet clear how much can be attributed human or natural causes but scientists said the "the trend is projected to continue," One of the factors responsible for this increase in hurricane intensity is warmer water, which makes great fuel for storms.



Four times as many New Yorkers could live in areas that flood by 2050: According to Oceanography Professor Malcolm Bowman of Stony Brook University in Long Island, 'one day, New York City, may have flood days the way it has snow days.' "Areas in the 100-year flood zone have a 1% chance of being flooded annually and are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels," (NOAA). Since the mid-1800s, the chances of storm tide over topping the Manhattan sea wall have increased 20%.



Millions of people and trillions in assets are at risk in coastal cities: Assuming a sea-level rise of 0.5 meters by 2070, with an extra 0.5 to 1.5 meters to account for storms, a (OECD Environmental) study ranked the most exposed cities in the world.



Some small island nations could be destroyed: According to the IPCC, low-lying islands in the tropics are particularly vulnerable to sea level rise. "It has been suggested that the very existence of some atoll nations is threatened by rising sea levels associated with global warming."



Risk of extinction of 100% reefs by 2050: Climate change creates unfavourable conditions for the survival of coral reefs. If global and local reef threats continue, including those related to climate change, all reefs could be at risk of disappearing by 2050, according to the study of the World Resources Institute.



About 136 of the world's most historic places could be in jeopardy: If global temperatures rise 1�C, more than 40 of the more than 700 UN World Heritage sites will be seriously threatened by water within the next 2000 years, according to a study published in Environmental Research Letters. If temperatures rise 3 �C, that number rises to 136 sites. Historical city centres like Venice, Istanbul, and St. Petersburg, would be among those impacted.



Within 300 years, 88% of New Orleans could be under water: According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), since 1993, mean world sea level rise has gone up between 0.11 to 0.14 inches a year. As this trend continues, coastal areas of the world will be inundated with water. This is especially disconcerting considering nearly 40% of people in the US live in these coastal areas. Eight out of the 10 largest cities in the world are near the coast.



Equatorial regions and parts of the Antarctic will see up to a 50% decrease in their fisheries: When the IPCC modelled about 1,000 marine species; it found almost a 50% decrease in catch in certain areas by 2060, using a scenario with an estimated 2.8�C temperature change. These analyses were without even considering ocean acidification or overfishing.



Some species of reptiles could turn mostly female, potentially leading to their extinction: According to the Wikimedia/The Canadian Organization for Tropical Education and Rainforest Conservation (COTERC) some species could turn mostly female, potentially leading to their extinction. According to Forest Service, for turtles, nest temperature determines the sex of the offspring. Changes in sex ratio could affect the potential to produce offspring as well as the evolutionary fitness of the species, both factors which do not bode well for the survival of the reptiles.



Some animals are shrinking: According to Paleontologist Philip Gingerich of the University of Michigan 'past global warming appears to have caused many mammals to shrink' (2013). Scientists are now starting to see history repeat itself. Several studies have shown that many animals, including polar bears and some reptiles, have started shrinking as carbon dioxide levels increase.



Intensify lightning and thunderstorms: Atlanta and New York could see twice as many days of thunderstorms a year by 2100 from the 1962 to 1989 average. NASA Earth Observatory One study found that when greenhouse gases increased, conditions prime for intense thunderstorms in the eastern and southern US also increased. Other Studies have suggested there will be "robust increase in the occurrences of severe thunderstorm environments" in the eastern US.



Climate change will be insanely expensive: Asset destruction, forced relocations, droughts, extinctions, and other hazards encountered will add up in costs to the global economy. The Natural Resources Defence Council estimates that the US Climate Disruption Budget was nearly $100 billion. According to the Climate Vulnerability Monitor, by 2030, climate change costs are projected to be $700 billion annually to the global economy. As climate change continues, costs will go up. Indeed, the release of a 50-billion-ton reservoir of methane from melting Arctic ice, which may advance global warming by 15-to-35 years, could by itself cost $60 trillion to the global economy. Stopping the damage won't be cheap either.



Keeping in mind all the above disastrous effects we have to work hard at the individual, community, national and international level to keep this planet safe. Like UK, Bangladesh and many countries around the world have already started working on the strategies to combat the ill-effects of the climate change that requires concerted national and international efforts of the politicians, scientists, academics, environmentalists, professionals and climate activists. Mass awareness and the supports of the common people could play a vital role to adapt well to changing environments, clean technologies and way of our life.

The writer is a former editor,

Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh











