Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:30 AM
Countryside

Three electrocuted in three districts

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021
Our Correspondents

Three people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Bogura and Barishal, in three days.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A construction workers was electrocuted in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
Deceased Md Monir Hossain, 40, was the son of Amir Khan, a resident of Chandrapara Jorpool Village under Modanpura Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Monir Hossain was working at the house of his neighbour in the area at noon.
At that time, he came in contact with live electricity while cutting a rod through drill machine, which left him critically injured.
Injured Monir was rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.   
BOGURA: A young man was electrocuted in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 25, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Partekhur Madhyapara Village under Asheqpur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Mehedi Hasan came in contact with a live electric wire at around 12pm while he was washing his bicycle at a factory in Chakjora area, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police visited the scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A farmer was electrocuted in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
Deceased Abdur Rob Bepari, son of Rahim Bepari, was a resident of Gouhar Village under Ratnapur Union in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Agailjhara PS Abdur Rahman said Abdur Rob set electric trap at his cropland to save the seedlings from rat.
However, he came in contact with live electricity there in the evening while he was visiting the field, which left him dead on the spot, the SI added.



