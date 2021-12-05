Video
Home Countryside

Two friends crushed under train at Kalihati

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

KALIHATI, TANGAIL, Dec 4: Two friends were crushed under a train in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased were identified as Badol, 26, son of Kudrat Ali, and his friend Manik, 25, son of Surjat Ali alias Suruj. Both of them were residents of Mohismara area in Madhupur Upazila of the district.
Local sources said the Kurigram Express Train crushed them when they were crossing a rail line in Elenga area at around 11:30pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot. They were going to Vabla Burbura Beel to catch fish.
Being informed, police visited the scene. But the deceased's family members took the bodies to their village home before the law enforcers arrived there.
Bangabandhu Bridge Railway Station official Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this connection.


