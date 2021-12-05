19 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 19 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Jhenidah, Barishal, Noakhali, Naogaon and Bogura, recently.

JHENIDAH: Police arrested five 'robbers' along with lethal weapons in Sadar Upazila of the on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Rimon Hossain, 18, Sujan Sheikh, 21, Moyeen Hossain, 20, Sabuj Hossain, 22, and Bikash Biswas, 35.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenidah Police Station (PS) Sheikh Sohel Rana said police caught the five when they were taking preparation for robbery in Porabakri Village of the upazila at night.

However, the arrested were produced before the court following a case filed against them with Jhenidah Sadar PS, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Barishal Camp, in a drive, arrested five pirates along with firearms from Galachipa Upazila of Patuakhali on Friday.

RAB-8 Barishal Law and Mass Media Director Commander Khandaker Al Moeen confirmed the matter in a press conference at its headquarters at Rupatali in the city on Friday noon.

The arrested persons are Khalil Jamaddar of Taltali Upazila in Barguna; and Mahatab Peda, Jamal Akanda and Masum alias Mansur Khalifa, of Kalapara Upazila, and Minaz Khan of Galachipa Upazila of Patuakhali.

RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in an abandoned house in Galachipa Upazila of Patuakhali on Friday morning, and arrested the pirates.

The elite force members also recovered three firearms, eight rounds of bullet and four local weapons from their possessions during the drive.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Four people have been arrested along with local weapons in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Sohel, 18, son of Nur Mohammad of Senbag Upazila; and Jahidul Islam, 18, son of Nur Mohammad, Firoz Ahmed, 15, son of Harunur Rashid, and Md Neyamat Ullah, 16, son of Abul Khayer, residents of Begumganj Upazila in the district.

Police sources said locals caught them along with local weapons in Lautali Bazar area under Rasulpur Union in the upazila at night.

They were, later, handed over to police.

Begumganj PS OC (Investigation) Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday noon.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a young man along with firearms from Mohadevpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Ainur Rahman, 25, son of Anarul Islam, a resident of Debipur Village in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by its Natore Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police Farhad Hossain conducted a drive in Chhatuntali Bazar area at around 5pm and arrested him along with a foreign pistol, one shooter gun, two magazines and three rounds of bullet.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Mohadevpur PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Mohadevpur PS OC Md Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the matter.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Members of RAB have detained four people along with two touchstone idols in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The detainees are Mantu Rabidas, 55, and his son Kumer Rabidas, Abdul Masud, 40, and Shafiqul Islam, 58.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-12 raided Mantu's house in Dariapur Village in the afternoon and detained the four along with the idols.

The detainees are members of a smuggling racket, the RAB said.

However, the arrested were handed over to Nandigram PS after filing of a case.









