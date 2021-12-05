Five held on charge of murder in two districts

Five people were arrested on charge of murder of two minor children in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Pirojpur, on Friday night.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police have arrested four people in connection with the killing of Ikramul Haque Yamin after abduction in Raipura Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested men are Kanchon, 60, Sujon, 26, Siyam, 16, Rashed, 17.

On November 28, the deceased's mother filed a general diary with Narsingdi Police Station as they could not find Yamin, 8, after searching everywhere in the area.

An unknown person contacted with Yamin's mother and demanded Tk 10 lakh as ransom. They reached an agreement at Tk 5 lakh and the victim's mother was supposed to give that amount.

Meanwhile, locals spotted the body of Yasmin on Friday morning and informed the police.

The police team, later, recovered the half-decomposed body from a paddy field in Moddhyapara Village.

Following this, police arrested the four at night during a drive.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a man, who allegedly killed a minor girl in Indurkani Upazila of the district, from Dhaka on Friday.

The arrested person is Md Habibullah Jasim, 25, son of Md Nurul Islam, a resident of Kalaiya Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Laboni Akhter, 6, daughter of Lavlu Hawlader of Kachua Upazila in Bagerhat, had lived in her maternal grandfather Md Shahidul Islam Mridha's house and studied in a local madrasa.

However, Laboni Akhter went missing on October 31.

Later, his body was found at a garden in the area on November 5.

Following this, police arrested Habibullah Jasim from Dhaka on Friday.

The arrested confessed of killing Laboni during primary interrogation.

Officer-in-Charge of Indurkani Police Station Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter.









