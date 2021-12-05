Video
Home Countryside

Two women ‘kill selves’ in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Noakhali, in four days.
BOGURA: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Champa Rani, 30, was the wife of Suken Chandra Prang, a resident of Shibakalma Village in the upazila.
Kahalu Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigatin) Harun ar Rashid said Champa Rani hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning following a family feud.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case has been filed with Kahalu PS in this connection, the official added.
NOAKHALI: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself following a family feud in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Dolly Akter, 30, wife of Abu Taher, a resident of Muradpur Village in the upazila.
According to neighbours, Dolly and Taher got married 5 to 6 years back. After their marriage, Taher spent most of his time abroad for working. They had a misunderstanding over family issues for long. As a sequel to it, Dolly hanged herself from the ceiling fan at a room in the morning when the members of her in-law's house were busy with household chores.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Sonaimuri PS in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Sonaimuri PS Tawhidul Islam confirmed the incident.


