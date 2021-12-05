Video
Home Countryside

Man injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Countryside Desk

A man, who along with his family sustained burn injuries from gas cylinder explosion at their house in  Sadar Upazila of Munshiganj on Thursday, have died after the death of his two children.
Kawsar, 42, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at around 7am on Saturday.
Earlier on Thursday night, his son Yasin, 6, and daughter Fatema, 3, died at the institute while underwent treatment there.
The hospital resident surgeon Dr SM Ayub Hossain confirmed the matter.
However, Kawsar's wife Shanta, 38, has been kept at the intensive care unit of the hospital in critical condition.
Some 54 per cent of Kawsar's body was burnt while 48 per cent of Shanta, Dr Ayub said.
A fire broke out on the first floor of a two-storey building at Char Muktarpur area following the cylinder explosion at around 4:30am on Thursday. All the four members of the family were burnt in the fire.


