Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:29 AM
Untimely Erosion By The Padma

50 families living under sky at Bagha

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Amanul Haque Aman

The photo taken on Wednesday shows the erosion by the Padma River in Kalidaskhali area at Bagha. photo: observer

The photo taken on Wednesday shows the erosion by the Padma River in Kalidaskhali area at Bagha. photo: observer

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Dec 4: In Bagha Upazila of the district, 50 families are living under the sky. They are not finding places to take lease even for raising new houses.
They have lost their houses due to untimely erosion by the Padma River.
A visit on Wednesday found these families in No.3 Kalidaskhali Char at Chakrajapur Union under the upazila. In the last two weeks, these houses were eroded by the river, locals said.
Victim Nasrin Begum said, "My elder son Russsell is in class four of a local primary school, second son Yamin in class two, and 3rd son in play group. Youngest Abdullah is only six months old. My husband Akbar Ali has gone to Dhaka for work. In this situation, our house has been eroded. We have no place to stay. I am living under the sky with my four sons."
Like her, Dinar Ali Khan, Akmal Hossain, Liton Ali, Ariful Islam, Fulchan, Chhania, Noor Mohammad, Abbas, Sultan, Anwar, Sahajan, Halim, Basir, Alal, Nitai Chandra, Gulbar, Siddik, Osir, Sobjop, Rubel, and Hannan. They are living in a subhuman condition.
Noor Mohammad said, "My house was on three bighas of land. On 1.5 bighas, I had cultivated onion. But in two weeks, my house and onion farm were devoured by the Padma. Now I am getting no land as lease even. So, I have been in no-why condition. I have kept roof of my house on other's land. But its owner has asked for removing it. I am finding no way where to go."
Abdus Salam of No.3 Kalidaskhali Char said, "Prime Minister is making houses for poor families. If such houses are raised in this char, these families can take shelter. We have lost everything due to erosion after erosion."
Raj Ali Sarkar is 72 years old. His residing house is very close to mouth of the Padma. It can be taken away any time. Her wife Rusia Begum is a cancer patient. Now she is in fear of losing their house. Their house has been raised on five katha land taken lease for one year. At present, he is finding no new land for taking lease. He is in disarray with his sick wife. Earlier, he had removed his house for six times due to erosion.
Liton Ali has transferred his house to another place in fear of erosion.
Member Shahidul Islam of Ward No. 5 of Chakkalidakhali Char at Chakrajapur Union said, there are 1,262 votes in this ward having over 400 families; of these families, over 150 ones have felt for other places.
"At present, it is voting time. I am member candidate again. I am not getting voters. But I am trying to stand beside these hapless families. They have assisted personally and governmentally. I could not imagine such sudden erosion in two weeks."
Finding no lease land, people are living under the sky, he maintained.
Chakrajapur Union Chairman Azizul Azam said, "We are under compulsion. In the last 10 years, house was shifted for four times. The upazila administration has been informed about the untimely erosion."
Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Papia Sultan said, "I am informed of the untimely erosion by the Padma. The matter was informed to the highest authority."


50 families living under sky at Bagha


