Minor boy drowns at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Dec 4: A two-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Pagla Police Station (PS) area of Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Raihan, son of Sharif Mia of Kandapara Village under Usthi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Raihan fell into a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found him floating in the pond.

They rescued Raihan and rushed him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Usthi Union Parishad Member Mamun Mia confirmed the incident.
















