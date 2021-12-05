Quilt-makers busy in Rajshahi District



A quilt-maker of Tulapatti passing busy time at Ganakpara in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

Quilt-makers of Tulapatti at Ganakpara area in the city are now passing their busy time in making quilts round the clock.

People are crowding quilt shops in town and rural areas to purchase new quilts or get old ones repaired.

"We are making quilts of various sizes after getting orders. The selling of quilts is not much. Different types of cotton-made quilts are available at Tk 400 to 560. The cost of making a double-sized quilt is Tk 1,200 to 1,500 while a single one at Tk 700 to 900," said Nizam Uddin, owner of a quilt shop in the area.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, makers said it takes about two hours to make a single quilt; if two makers can do the main work, then another one can complete the rest work; in this way, about four to five quilts can be made in a day.

Tofael Islam, a customer in Ganakpara area, said after some days he will not get a chance to give an order for a quilt. So he has come to make a quilt as early as possible.









RAJSHAHI, Dec 4: With the advent of winter, the temperature is decreasing day by day in the district. A mild-level cold is being felt at night. Many people are buying quilts.Quilt-makers of Tulapatti at Ganakpara area in the city are now passing their busy time in making quilts round the clock.People are crowding quilt shops in town and rural areas to purchase new quilts or get old ones repaired."We are making quilts of various sizes after getting orders. The selling of quilts is not much. Different types of cotton-made quilts are available at Tk 400 to 560. The cost of making a double-sized quilt is Tk 1,200 to 1,500 while a single one at Tk 700 to 900," said Nizam Uddin, owner of a quilt shop in the area.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, makers said it takes about two hours to make a single quilt; if two makers can do the main work, then another one can complete the rest work; in this way, about four to five quilts can be made in a day.Tofael Islam, a customer in Ganakpara area, said after some days he will not get a chance to give an order for a quilt. So he has come to make a quilt as early as possible.