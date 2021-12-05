Feni Reporters Unity gets new body

FENI, Dec 4: Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, editor of Dainik Fenir Samoy, and Didarul Alam, executive editor of Dainik Feni, have been elected unopposed President and General Secretary (GS) respectively of Feni Reporters Unity for 2022 period.

As there were single candidates in all the posts, the unopposed election result was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Shahjahan Saju on Thursday night.

At that time, two other members of the commission, Head Teacher Amir Hossain Bhuiya and Tawhodul Islam Tuhin, and many mass media activists were present.

Other elected officials are: Vice-President Advocate Ismail Hossain Siraji (Masimela), Assistant GS Omar Faruk (Inqilab), Treasurer Noor Ullah Kaiser (Banik Barta), Office and Publicity Secretary Tofael Ahmed Niloy (Mohana TV), Literature and Cultural Affairs Secretary Krishan Mosharraf (Dainik Fenir Samoy).

Elected executive committee members are: Ariful Amin Rizvi (BSS), Enamul Haq Patwary (Dainik Naya Poygam), Ali Haider Manik (Dainik Fenir Somoy), and MA Zafar (Dainik Provat Alo).

The general committee members are: Osman Harun Mahmud Dulal (Dainik Janakantha), Shahjalal Ratan (Samakal), Jatan Mazumder (Dainik Jugantor), Shukdev Nath Tapan (Dainik Bhorer Kagoj), Jahirul Haq Milu (Ekattar Tv), Abul Kashem Chowdhury (Betar) and Main Uddin (Daily Star Line).











