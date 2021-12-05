Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Feni Reporters Unity gets new body

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

FENI, Dec 4: Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, editor of Dainik Fenir Samoy, and Didarul Alam, executive editor of Dainik Feni, have been elected unopposed President and General Secretary (GS)  respectively of Feni Reporters Unity for 2022 period.
As there were single candidates in all the posts, the unopposed election result was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Shahjahan Saju on Thursday night.
At that time, two other members of the commission, Head Teacher Amir Hossain Bhuiya and Tawhodul Islam Tuhin, and many mass media activists were    present.
Other elected officials are: Vice-President Advocate Ismail Hossain Siraji (Masimela),  Assistant GS Omar Faruk (Inqilab), Treasurer Noor Ullah Kaiser (Banik Barta), Office and Publicity Secretary Tofael Ahmed Niloy (Mohana TV), Literature and Cultural Affairs Secretary  Krishan Mosharraf (Dainik Fenir      Samoy).
Elected executive committee members are: Ariful Amin Rizvi (BSS), Enamul Haq Patwary (Dainik Naya Poygam), Ali Haider Manik (Dainik Fenir Somoy), and MA Zafar (Dainik Provat Alo).
The general committee members are: Osman Harun Mahmud Dulal (Dainik Janakantha), Shahjalal Ratan (Samakal), Jatan Mazumder (Dainik Jugantor), Shukdev Nath Tapan (Dainik Bhorer Kagoj), Jahirul Haq Milu (Ekattar Tv), Abul Kashem Chowdhury (Betar) and Main Uddin (Daily Star Line).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three electrocuted in three districts
Date juice extractors passing busy time in Meherpur
Two friends crushed under train at Kalihati
19 detained on different charges in five districts
Five held on charge of murder in two districts
Two women ‘kill selves’ in 2 dists
Man injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
50 families living under sky at Bagha


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft