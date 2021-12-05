Nine nabbed with drugs in six districts

Nine people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Joypurhat, Narayanganj, Kurigram, Barishal, Munshiganj and Brahmanbaria, in three days.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 380 tapentadol tablets from Kalai Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Saiful Islam, 50, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Kormoka Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lieutenant Commander Toukir said on information, a team of the elite force led by Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Zahid conducted a drive in Moshlemganj Bazar area at around 10:30pm, and arrested him along with the contraband pills.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drug dealing in the area for long during the primary interrogation.

However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Kalai Police Station (PS) in this connection, the RAB official added.

NARAYANGANJ: RAB members, in two separate drives, detained three drug traders from Siddhirganj Upazila in the district on Friday.

The detained persons are Md Elias Ali, 55, Md Zasim Dali, 36, and Kalam, 65, residents of the upazila.

RAB-11 Company Commander ASP Md Rizwan Sayeed said on information, a team of the elite force conducted two separate drives in the upazila, and arrested the trio along with drugs.

The arrested have been involved in drug trading in different places of the country for long.

However, legal action is under process against them, the ASP added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with five bottles of phensedyl from Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Shahidul Islam, 50, son of late Khoka Mia, a resident of Krishna Nanda Bakshi Village under Naodanga Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari PS Razib Kumar Roy said acting on tip-off, a team of the law enforcers arrested Shahidul along with the phensedyl red-handed from Balarhat Bazar in the upazila at night.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday morning, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 25kg of hemp from Rasulpur Slam area in the city on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Md Polash Hawlader, 38, son of Md Faruq Hawlader, a resident of Rasulpur Slam area, and Dipu Hawlader, 20, son of Mantu Hawlader of Ward No. 6 Hockers' Market area in the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police (South) Fazlul Karim said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rasulpur area and arrested the duo along with the hemp. The arrested confessed their involvement in drug dealing in the area for long during the primary interrogation.

However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against them with Kotwali Model PS in this connection, the official added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with drugs from Sreenagar Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested person is Md Faruq Hawlader, 34.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kaykittan Bottala area of the upazila in the morning, and arrested him.

Police also recovered 25 yaba tablets and 20 grams of hemp from his possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sreenagar PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Thursday noon.

Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 20kg of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Musa Mia, 37, son of late Sabed Ali, a resident of Satgaon Madhyapara Madrasa area in Chandura Union in the upazila.

DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Assistant Director (AD) of the District DNC Md Mizanur Rahman conducted a drive in Rampur Bazar area under Chandura Union at night and arrested Musa Mia along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Bijoynagar PS in this connection.

District DNC AD Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter.













