Thrust on developing the disabled as worthy citizens



A discussion going on in Feni Town on Friday to mark the 30th International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the 23rd National Disabled Day-2021. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-Covid-19 World".

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Feni, Kurigram, Natore, Naogaon and Kushtia.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration, Department of Social Services (DSS), and Protibandhi Sahajjo o Sheba Kendra under Protibandhi Unnayan Foundation and Friendship, a leading non-government organization of the country, organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out from Independence Square at around 9am, and it ended on the Public Library and Club (PLC) premises after parading the main streets of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held at the auditorium of the PLC with Deputy Director (DD) of the DSS Md Fazlul Haque in the chair.

Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin attended the meeting as chief guest.

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) District Unit General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique and Coordinator of Centre for Disability in Development Hasina Banu, among others, were also present at the programme.

The speakers, in their speech, said the persons with disabilities would have to be developed as worthy citizens of the country through providing them with all facilities including healthcare, education and employment.

As the people including the children with disabilities are inseparable part of the society and the human diversity, it is imperative to integrate people with disabilities to ensure their empowerment, the speakers added.

DC Abdul Matin in his speech said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina implemented various programmes since 2009 to link the disable persons with disabilities with the mainstream of the society for overall development of the nation.

The DC also emphasised on ensuring congenial atmosphere to make an end to discrimination against the persons with disabilities to enable them leading a decent life so that they could contribute to the country's development.

DSS DD Md Fazlul Haque in his presidential speech said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ensured the equal rights of the all citizens including the people with disabilities in the Article 19 (1) of the Constitution. The DD also thanked the officials and staff concerned for making the day observance fruitful in the district.

Later, DC Abdul Matin formally distributed assistive devices donated by the Friendship to the persons with disabilities as chief guest.

A large number of people including children with disabilities, guardians, NGO representatives, invited guests including journalists took part in the programme.

FENI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held at School for Mentally-disabled and Autistics at Mizan Road in the district town at around 11am.

Feni DC Abu Selim Mahmud Ul Hasan was present as chief guest while DD of the District DSS Saiful Islam Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Additional DC (General) Md Masudur Rahman, Additional Superintend of Police Badrul Alam Molla, Global Youth Scociety President Enamul Haque and Advocate Jahangir Alam Nantu, among others, were also present at that time. Sadar Upazila Social Service Officer Md Shahid Ullah moderated the programme.

Later, cheque of Tk 50,000 was given to 10 patients each who are suffering from various diseases.

Besides, face masks were also distributed among the people at that time.

KURIGRAM: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district town.

The district administration, District DSS and Protibandhi Sahajjo o Sheba Kendra jointly organized the programmes.

A rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC Office Hall Room in the town.

Kurigram DC Mohammad Rezaul Karim was present as chief guest while ADC Jilufa Sultana presided over the meeting.

Kurigram Civil Surgeon Dr Habibur Rahman, ASP Ruhul Amin and District DSS DD Rokonul Islam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Besides, wheelchairs, white sticks and toilet chairs were distributed among seven people with disabilities at that time.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

A rally was brought out from the upazila parishad premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the upazila parishad auditorium with Baraigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mst Mariam Khatun in the chair.

Upazila AL President Abdul Quddus Miazi, Baraigram Municipality Mayor Majedul Bari Noyon, Upazila Women Affairs Officer Mst Habiba Khatun and Youth Development Officer Abu Hanif, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.

The upazila administration and Upazila DSS organized a discussion meeting marking the day.

Mohadevpur Upazila Social Services Officer Md Jahangir Arif Prang presided over the meeting.

Executive Director of Palli Unnayan Sangstha Md Mostafizur Rahman Bokul and Head Teacher of Mohadevpur School For Autistic Children Md Mahbub Alam, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, a rally was brought out from the Upazila Social Services Office in the town in the morning.

People from all walks including teachers, students and activists of various voluntary organizations took part in it.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

A rally was brought out from Daulatpur School For Autistic Children premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets of the upazila town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

Daulatpur UNO Md Abdul Jabbar was present as chief guest while Head Teacher of Daulatpur School For Autistic Children Md Abu Saleh Majnul Kabir Panna presided over the meeting.

Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Sonali Khatun Aleya, Journalists Md Saiful Islam Shahin and Md Ahsanul Haque, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Daulatpur Police Station Md Shariful Islam, and teachers Md Mofaq Kharul Kabir Munna and Md Jamirul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, a cultural programme was arranged there with the participatin of the students with disability.











The 30th International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the 23th National Disabled Day-2021 was observed on Friday across the country with a call for ensuring participation of the people with disabilities to build a sustainable post-Covid-19 World.This year's theme of the day is "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-Covid-19 World".To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Feni, Kurigram, Natore, Naogaon and Kushtia.GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration, Department of Social Services (DSS), and Protibandhi Sahajjo o Sheba Kendra under Protibandhi Unnayan Foundation and Friendship, a leading non-government organization of the country, organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out from Independence Square at around 9am, and it ended on the Public Library and Club (PLC) premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later, a discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held at the auditorium of the PLC with Deputy Director (DD) of the DSS Md Fazlul Haque in the chair.Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin attended the meeting as chief guest.Bangladesh Awami League (AL) District Unit General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique and Coordinator of Centre for Disability in Development Hasina Banu, among others, were also present at the programme.The speakers, in their speech, said the persons with disabilities would have to be developed as worthy citizens of the country through providing them with all facilities including healthcare, education and employment.As the people including the children with disabilities are inseparable part of the society and the human diversity, it is imperative to integrate people with disabilities to ensure their empowerment, the speakers added.DC Abdul Matin in his speech said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina implemented various programmes since 2009 to link the disable persons with disabilities with the mainstream of the society for overall development of the nation.The DC also emphasised on ensuring congenial atmosphere to make an end to discrimination against the persons with disabilities to enable them leading a decent life so that they could contribute to the country's development.DSS DD Md Fazlul Haque in his presidential speech said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ensured the equal rights of the all citizens including the people with disabilities in the Article 19 (1) of the Constitution. The DD also thanked the officials and staff concerned for making the day observance fruitful in the district.Later, DC Abdul Matin formally distributed assistive devices donated by the Friendship to the persons with disabilities as chief guest.A large number of people including children with disabilities, guardians, NGO representatives, invited guests including journalists took part in the programme.FENI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting was held at School for Mentally-disabled and Autistics at Mizan Road in the district town at around 11am.Feni DC Abu Selim Mahmud Ul Hasan was present as chief guest while DD of the District DSS Saiful Islam Chowdhury presided over the meeting.Additional DC (General) Md Masudur Rahman, Additional Superintend of Police Badrul Alam Molla, Global Youth Scociety President Enamul Haque and Advocate Jahangir Alam Nantu, among others, were also present at that time. Sadar Upazila Social Service Officer Md Shahid Ullah moderated the programme.Later, cheque of Tk 50,000 was given to 10 patients each who are suffering from various diseases.Besides, face masks were also distributed among the people at that time.KURIGRAM: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district town.The district administration, District DSS and Protibandhi Sahajjo o Sheba Kendra jointly organized the programmes.A rally was brought out in the town in the morning.Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC Office Hall Room in the town.Kurigram DC Mohammad Rezaul Karim was present as chief guest while ADC Jilufa Sultana presided over the meeting.Kurigram Civil Surgeon Dr Habibur Rahman, ASP Ruhul Amin and District DSS DD Rokonul Islam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Besides, wheelchairs, white sticks and toilet chairs were distributed among seven people with disabilities at that time.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Baraigram Upazila of the district.A rally was brought out from the upazila parishad premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held at the upazila parishad auditorium with Baraigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mst Mariam Khatun in the chair.Upazila AL President Abdul Quddus Miazi, Baraigram Municipality Mayor Majedul Bari Noyon, Upazila Women Affairs Officer Mst Habiba Khatun and Youth Development Officer Abu Hanif, among others, also spoke on the occasion.MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.The upazila administration and Upazila DSS organized a discussion meeting marking the day.Mohadevpur Upazila Social Services Officer Md Jahangir Arif Prang presided over the meeting.Executive Director of Palli Unnayan Sangstha Md Mostafizur Rahman Bokul and Head Teacher of Mohadevpur School For Autistic Children Md Mahbub Alam, among others, also spoke at the programme.Earlier, a rally was brought out from the Upazila Social Services Office in the town in the morning.People from all walks including teachers, students and activists of various voluntary organizations took part in it.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.A rally was brought out from Daulatpur School For Autistic Children premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets of the upazila town.Later, a discussion meeting was held there.Daulatpur UNO Md Abdul Jabbar was present as chief guest while Head Teacher of Daulatpur School For Autistic Children Md Abu Saleh Majnul Kabir Panna presided over the meeting.Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Sonali Khatun Aleya, Journalists Md Saiful Islam Shahin and Md Ahsanul Haque, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Daulatpur Police Station Md Shariful Islam, and teachers Md Mofaq Kharul Kabir Munna and Md Jamirul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.Later, a cultural programme was arranged there with the participatin of the students with disability.