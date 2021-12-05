Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

In Indian cities, Muslim prayers and meaty snacks squeezed out

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

NEW DELHI, Dec 4: Friday afternoons are a time for communal prayer for Muslims in the northern Indian city of Gurugram, who over the years had negotiated with local authorities to pray in parks and empty plots of land as they outgrew their mosques.
But recent protests by Hindu groups, sometimes preventing prayers as banner-carrying members shouted slogans, have disrupted the arrangement - prompting city officials to withdraw permission for some of the sites used by Muslim worshippers.
The protests, and orders to remove street vendors selling meat-based snacks in several cities in Gujarat state, reflect a broader fight for shared spaces as religious minorities are increasingly denied equal access, urban experts said.
In Gujarat, Modi's home state, authorities in at least four cities have ordered the removal of street vendors selling non-vegetarian food. Some officials have said the food stalls offended Hindus, but state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said last month the orders were not discriminatory, aiming instead to unclutter crowded streets and boost food hygiene standards.
Across the country, human rights activists have reported a rise in mob lynchings and hate crimes against Muslims and low-caste Dalits during Modi's tenure - a charge the government has denied. Events marking Hindu festivals have become more belligerent, too, the campaigners say.
Muslims account for about 14% of India's population of 1.3 billion, with Hindus making up about 80%. Across the country, public spaces are often taken over by informal settlers, street vendors, for children's games, festival celebrations, wedding processions and political rallies.
In Gurugram, near the Indian capital Delhi, designated public areas for namaz, the Persian word for prayer, have halved to about 20 as Hindu groups claimed the spaces for games and other activities, saying religion should not be practised there.
"Space is limited, so there is always a question of how it can be made available for different activities, and different groups," said Prerna Mehta, an associate director of urban development at World Resources Institute India, a think-tank.
"But there is a certain hierarchy in how public spaces are distributed and accessed in the city: often, poorer sections and minority communities have fewer spaces and more limited access," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The Friday prayer takes hardly 30 minutes, and it is the only time - apart from festivals - when we need a large space because there aren't enough mosques to hold us," said Shehzad Khan, chairman of Muslim Ekta Manch, a charity group.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated
In Indian cities, Muslim prayers and meaty snacks squeezed out
People gather for a candle light vigil for the victims of the Oxford High School
Europe, US dismayed by Iran stance for stalled nuclear talks
Daytime meals reduce health risks linked to night shift work
In Khashoggi's shadow, Macron talked regional 'stability' with MBS
Pope laments threats to democracy
Omicron 'mutated from common cold virus'


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft