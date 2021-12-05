In Indian cities, Muslim prayers and meaty snacks squeezed out

NEW DELHI, Dec 4: Friday afternoons are a time for communal prayer for Muslims in the northern Indian city of Gurugram, who over the years had negotiated with local authorities to pray in parks and empty plots of land as they outgrew their mosques.

But recent protests by Hindu groups, sometimes preventing prayers as banner-carrying members shouted slogans, have disrupted the arrangement - prompting city officials to withdraw permission for some of the sites used by Muslim worshippers.

The protests, and orders to remove street vendors selling meat-based snacks in several cities in Gujarat state, reflect a broader fight for shared spaces as religious minorities are increasingly denied equal access, urban experts said.

In Gujarat, Modi's home state, authorities in at least four cities have ordered the removal of street vendors selling non-vegetarian food. Some officials have said the food stalls offended Hindus, but state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said last month the orders were not discriminatory, aiming instead to unclutter crowded streets and boost food hygiene standards.

Across the country, human rights activists have reported a rise in mob lynchings and hate crimes against Muslims and low-caste Dalits during Modi's tenure - a charge the government has denied. Events marking Hindu festivals have become more belligerent, too, the campaigners say.

Muslims account for about 14% of India's population of 1.3 billion, with Hindus making up about 80%. Across the country, public spaces are often taken over by informal settlers, street vendors, for children's games, festival celebrations, wedding processions and political rallies.

In Gurugram, near the Indian capital Delhi, designated public areas for namaz, the Persian word for prayer, have halved to about 20 as Hindu groups claimed the spaces for games and other activities, saying religion should not be practised there.

"Space is limited, so there is always a question of how it can be made available for different activities, and different groups," said Prerna Mehta, an associate director of urban development at World Resources Institute India, a think-tank.

"But there is a certain hierarchy in how public spaces are distributed and accessed in the city: often, poorer sections and minority communities have fewer spaces and more limited access," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The Friday prayer takes hardly 30 minutes, and it is the only time - apart from festivals - when we need a large space because there aren't enough mosques to hold us," said Shehzad Khan, chairman of Muslim Ekta Manch, a charity group. -REUTERS











