In Khashoggi's shadow, Macron talked regional 'stability' with MBS

JEDDAH, Dec 4: French President Emmanuel Macron met Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler in Jeddah Saturday addressing regional stability, in particular Lebanon's political and economic crises, insisting he has not ignored Riyadh's rights record.

Macron arrived Saturday in the kingdom's Red Sea city after visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as part of a short Gulf regional tour. He became one of the first Western leaders to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The killing by Saudi agents severely tarnished Prince Mohammed's international image. Dialogue with Saudi Arabia, "the leading Gulf country in terms of size", is necessary to "work for stability in the region", Macron said on Friday.

However, he added in a reference to the Khashoggi murder that "it doesn't mean that I endorse anything". "I note that Saudi Arabia had organised the G20 summit... not many powers boycotted the G20," despite the Khashoggi affair, said Macron. "We have always been clear on the issue of human rights or this case". -AFP











