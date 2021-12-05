Video
First Papal Visit In Athens In Two Decades

Pope laments threats to democracy

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Pope Francis shakes hands as he steps out of a plane upon his arrival in Athens airport on December 4, 2021. Pope Francis began a landmark trip to Greece with the first visit to Athens by a pontiff in two decades, aiming to improve relations with the Orthodox Church of Greece and highlight the plight of refugees. photo : AFP

Pope Francis shakes hands as he steps out of a plane upon his arrival in Athens airport on December 4, 2021. Pope Francis began a landmark trip to Greece with the first visit to Athens by a pontiff in two decades, aiming to improve relations with the Orthodox Church of Greece and highlight the plight of refugees. photo : AFP

ATHENS, Dec 4: Pope Francis appealed on Saturday for a return to "good politics", saying democracy has deteriorated dangerously as discontented people are lured by the "siren songs" of populist politicians who promise easy but unrealistic            solutions.
The pope arrived from Cyprus in Athens, often seen as the birthplace of democracy, on the second and last leg of a Mediterranean trip whose main aim is to draw attention to the plight of migrants and refugees.
The 84-year-old's visit to the Greek capital is the first by a pope since John Paul II in 2001, which in turn was the first papal visit to Athens since the 1054 Schism between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.
In a speech at the presidential palace, Francis quoted ancient Greek philosophers and writers such as Aristotle and Homer. He urged a return to politics that favour the common good and are not steeped in instilling fear. "We cannot avoid noting with concern how today, and not only in Europe, we are witnessing a retreat from democracy," Francis said.
He called democracy a complex but essential endeavour requiring wide participation, "whereas authoritarianism is peremptory and populism's easy answers appear attractive".
Francis did not name any country in his speech but in the past he has criticised the policies of a number of politicians, including former US President Donald Trump and Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini, particularly on the issue of immigration.
Francis said people should beware of politicians with "an obsessive quest for popularity, in a thirst for visibility, in a flurry of unrealistic    promises..."
The pope added that he hoped that strengthened democracy everywhere "may be the response to the siren songs of authoritarianism; and that individualism and indifference may be overcome by concern for others, for the poor and for creation".
Greece is one of the main entry points into the European Union for asylum-seekers fleeing war and poverty-stricken homelands in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.    -REUTERS


