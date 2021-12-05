Video
Home Foreign News

Omicron 'mutated from common cold virus'

WHO says Omicron is in 38 countries, no deaths reported

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Dec 4: The Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up a snippet of genetic material from another virus - possibly one that causes the common cold - present in the same infected cells, according to researchers.
This genetic sequence does not appear in any earlier versions of the coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, but is ubiquitous in many other viruses including those that cause the common cold, and also in the human genome, researchers said.
By inserting this particular snippet into itself, Omicron might be making itself look "more human," which would help it evade attack by the human immune system, said Venky Soundararajan of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based data analytics firm nference, who led the study posted on Thursday on the website OSF Preprints.
This could mean the virus transmits more easily, while only causing mild or asymptomatic disease. Scientists do not yet know whether Omicron is more infectious than other variants, whether it causes more severe disease or whether it will overtake Delta as the most prevalent variant. It may take several weeks to get answers to these questions.
Cells in the lungs and in the gastrointestinal system can harbor SARS-CoV-2 and common-cold coronaviruses simultaneously, according to earlier studies. Such co-infection sets the scene for viral recombination, a process in which two different viruses in the same host cell interact while making copies of themselves, generating new copies that have some genetic material from both "parents."
This new mutation could have first occurred in a person infected with both pathogens when a version of SARS-CoV-2 picked up the genetic sequence from the other virus, Soundararajan and colleagues said in the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.
The same genetic sequence appears many times in one of the coronaviruses that causes colds in people - known as HCoV-229E - and in the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, Soundararajan said.
South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, has the world's highest rate of HIV, which weakens the immune system and increases a person's vulnerability to infections with common-cold viruses and other pathogens. In that part of the world, there are many people in whom the recombination that added this ubiquitous set of genes to Omicron might have occurred, Soundararajan said.
Meanwhile,  Omicron has been detected in 38 countries but there are no reported deaths so  far from the new Covid-19 variant, the World Health Organization said Friday. A WHO spokesman told reporters that the UN health agency had "not seen reports of Omicron-related deaths yet". And Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, said Omicron had been reported in 38 countries, with the variant now spread across all six WHO regions.
The WHO has said it will take several weeks to determine how infectious Omicron is, and to assess how vaccines, tests and treatments hold up against it.
But it insisted Friday that scientists were well on top of it and would be able to produce those answers soon.
"We're going to get the answers that everybody out there needs," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said. "We need to trust in the science now and be patient and not be fearful." Van Kerkhove told viewers on social media there were some suggestions that the variant was showing increased transmissibility -- but it would take a few more days to get a clear picture.    -REUTERS


