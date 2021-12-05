Pakistan teen climber faces mortality on K2

LAHORE, Dec 4: Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif faced many dangers climbing the planet's tallest peaks, but his toughest moment came when he passed the corpse of his hero on the savage slopes of K2.

Kashif was 19 years and 138 days old when in July he became the youngest person to summit both Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, and K2, the second-highest. It was on K2, just below the infamous stretch known as the Bottleneck, that he passed the bodies of Iceland's John Snorri, Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr and Pakistani climbing legend Ali Sadpara.

"The most emotional moment for me was going on past those climbers, the dead body of Pakistan's national hero," Kashif told AFP in an interview. Many Pakistanis have crucial roles as high-altitude porters, but Sadpara was one of the few to break into the elite ranks of mostly Western climbers who have long dominated headlines in mountaineering.

He was declared missing along with Snorri and Mohr on February 5. It was more than five months before their bodies were found, on July 26, and Kashif made his summit push as dawn broke the next morning. "I got emotional, thinking that they had come with the same passion I had," Kashif said. "But then I thought, why not fulfil their unfulfilled dream? And I took their dream with me." -AFP