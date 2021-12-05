Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Hoarse Biden says it's 'just a cold'

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WASHINGTON, Dec 4: US President Joe Biden was notably hoarse Friday as he delivered a speech and answered questions from the press, but insisted he had simply caught a cold from his grandson, and his doctor said his Covid tests were negative.
The gravelly, lower-pitched tone of Biden's voice as he spoke at the White House, peppered with several coughs, prompted the first journalist called on to ask, "Are you okay?" "I am okay," Biden said. "I have a test every day... a Covid test. They check me for all the strains.
"What I have is a 1 1/2-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop... but it's just a cold," he added. The arrival of winter hand-in-hand with the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have raised fears of a potential resurgence of Covid-19 cases, particularly as Americans gather for end-of-year festivities.
Biden, 79, spent last week's Thanksgiving holiday with his family. He is the oldest president ever elected in the United States, making his health of particular concern. Earlier in November, he underwent an extensive but routine checkup, after which White House physician Kevin O'Connor said the president was "healthy" and "vigorous."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan teen climber faces mortality on K2
US hiring disappoints in November, complicating Biden's plans
Wikipedia creator's computer and NFT of first edit up for auction
Commuters make their way past the area cordoned off by the police
Hoarse Biden says it's 'just a cold'
Where Iran nuclear deal stands after seven rounds of talks?
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace
Delta still dominates say experts urging third jab


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft