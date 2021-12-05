Video
Missing aircraft: Could MH370 finally be found?

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4: The disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines flight, carrying 239 passengers and crew, is one of the world's biggest aviation mysteries. But a British aeronautical engineer, who has spent more than a year working on the disaster, thinks he has calculated where MH370 crashed.
Richard Godfrey believes the Boeing 777 crashed into the Indian Ocean 2,000km west of Perth, Western Australia.  The aircraft vanished from radar during a flight in March 2014. Godfrey told the BBC he hoped "we'll be able to give closure to the next of kin and answers to the flying public and the aviation industry on exactly what happened with MH370 and how we prevent that in the future". He combined different data sets that were previously kept in separate domains, to align to this new location in the Southern Indian Ocean.
Godfrey said it was a "complicated exercise", but previously there was simply a lack of lateral thinking, across multiple disciplines, to bring this together.  "No one had the idea before to combine Inmarsat satellite data, with Boeing performance data, with Oceanographic floating debris drift data, with WSPR net data," he said.
Godfrey said work with a team has been progressing for a year now, and "we've done quite a lot of testing of this new idea and we've came to the confidence to apply it to MH370".  The exact point determined by data calculations is around 33 degrees south and 95 degrees east in the Indian Ocean. There have been two extensive searches of the Indian Ocean for MH370, which have yielded inconclusive results.    -BBC


