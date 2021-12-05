DeChambeau fires 64 to seize World Challenge lead

MIAMI, DEC 4: Bryson DeChambeau fired an eight-under par 64 to seize a one-stroke lead over a trio of US compatriots after Friday's second round of the 22nd Hero World Challenge.

DeChambeau, last year's US Open champion, made 10 birdies and a double bogey to stand on 11-under 133 after 36 holes in the 20-man invitational hosted by Tiger Woods at the Albany resort in the Bahamas.

Second-ranked Collin Morikawa, 13th-ranked Tony Finau and world number 16 Brooks Koepka shared second on 134 with American Daniel Berger another stroke adrift.

World number seven DeChambeau opened with a birdie, added back-to-back birdies at the par-5 sixth and par-4 seventh, then reeled off runs of three birdies in a row starting at the par-5 ninth and again at the par-4 13th.

DeChambeau, however, found waste area bushes left of the fairway at the par-4 16th and took a double bogey.

"Just keep playing golf. Nothing more," DeChambeau said of his thoughts after the setback. "Frustrated obviously but nothing I could do. I pulled the drive. It went into a bush. Had to move on."

The 28-year-old American, whose only 2021 title came at Bay Hill in March, birdied the par-3 17th and closed with a par.

Told he might be paired with rival Brooks Koepka on Saturday, DeChambeau only replied, "Sweet." Four-time major winner Koepka beat DeChambeau 4&3 in a 12-hole match-play event last week in Las Vegas.

But it was not to be as Koepka couldn't match him for the lead.

Koepka birdied the par-5 third and par-4 fourth and added another at the seventh before taking a bogey at the par-3 eighth. He began the back nine with a birdie and added birdies at 14 and the par-5 15th on his way to a 67. -AFP









