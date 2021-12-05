BCB named Tigers squad for New Zealand tour

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was heard to withdraw him from the forthcoming New Zealand tour. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 18-member squad for the tour on Saturday keeping Shakib.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon has asked the all-rounder to apply for the break from the upcoming New Zealand tour officially.

"He wants to opt out the New Zealand tour and talked to me in this regard," Papon told journalists on Saturday. "But I told him to apply for the break from the tour. I told to apply because I need to know as to why he wants to have a break from the tour. After judging the merit of his application, we'll take the decision."

"Shakib is not only a batter, he also can bowl. Shakib's inclusion always makes the team combination easier for us. We have an alternative for every player but there is no alternative of Shakib," he added.

During the tour of New Zealand, Bangladesh will face the hosts in a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the 2021-2023 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, confirms a BCB media release.

Tamim Iqbal, the most prolific opener of the country will missing the series due to injury while Saif Hasan, who replaced Tamim and batted as an opener in Chattogram was ruled out of Dhaka Test since he has been suffering from Typhoid, is dropped from the ensuing tour.

Besides young pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja, who got maiden call during the ongoing series against Pakistan but remained uncapped, is also unnamed while spinner Naeem Hasan is dropped considering the pace-friendly condition in New Zealand.

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam returned in the squad after recovery from the injury and another pacer Shahidul Islam regain national call to enrich Tigers' pace-unit.

T20 specialist Naim Sheikh, the surprise element in the squad for recurrent Dhaka Test, is being considered for the tour though the name of Imrul Kayes was heard to minimise the absence of Tamim. Two debutants against Pakistan Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will also fly to New Zealand.

The Bangladesh team will leave for New Zealand on December 9. The first Test of the series will be held between January 1 and 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.



SQUAD

Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Md Naim Sheikh.















