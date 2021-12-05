Video
Home Sports

Independence Cup football

Kings confirm last eight beating Police 1-0

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings managed to secure a spot in the last eight after securing a 1-0 win over the boys of Police Football Club in the Independence Cup football 2021 on Sunday.
The Group-D match was played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.
Winning the match, the Kings had six points in their collection riding on which they could manage the round of eight eventually.
Brazilian striker Robinho netted the match-winning goal of the Bashundhara team on the day.
The defending champions Bashundhara boys began the Independence Cup with a 6-0 big margin win in their first match in the group round.
The Police boys played well in the first half yet they conceded a 16-minute goal of Robinho from a spot-kick.
A Police marker grounded Jonathon Fernandez of the Kings in the danger area and the Kings were granted a spot-kick. Curving the shot, Brazilian striker Robinho directly hit the net.
If the Bashundhara boys could maintain their previous form in the second half there were chances that they could have extended the winning margin.
The Bashundhara boys were provided with a free kick in the 89th minute after which the booters of both sides had engaged in a quarrel. But the winners could not take advantage of the change to extend the margin and had to leave the ground with a single goal win.
There are two matches of Group-B today (Monday). Uttar Baridhara Club will face the Air Force team at 4:00 pm while two toppers Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will engage at 6:00 pm in a high voltage match at the same venue.


