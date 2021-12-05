No ball rolls in post-tea session due to bad light



Pakistan's Babar Azam (R) plays a shot on the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 4, 2021. photo: AFP

Winning the toss Pakistan decided to bat first and got a mediocre start from their openers. Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique had been very comfortable against Bangladesh pacers but had to struggle against Tiger's spinner trio Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Shakib was very accurate in line and length and the most economic among Bangladesh bowlers while Miraz had been producing big turns tough he failed to maintain length in every over. Taijul however, is the name of biggest dread for visiting batters, who claimed both the Pakistani openers.

Shafique was the first batter to go scoring 25 when Pakistan team total was 59 while Abid departed for 39 runs and his wicket was fallen at 70. The two most experience Pakistan whiffers Azhar Ali and skipper Babar Azam took the steering at danger and had managed nicely and ended tea session remaining unbeaten. Babar had been batting on 60 whereas Azhar on 36.

Unromantic rain raid when the match rolled for 44 overs. Pakistan were at 123 for two at that juncture of the game. The rain consumed 25 minutes and was possible to continue the game till the tea session. But after the tea, the match couldn't be resumed due to bad light resulted by the low-pressure at the Bay of Bengal.

After couple of inspections, the play of the day was stumped officially at 4:05pm (BST). The duration of the game of Day-2 has been revised and the Play will start at 9.30am today, 30 minutes before the scheduled time and minimum 98 overs to be bowled.











