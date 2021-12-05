Video
RAB detains 5 JMB men

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

Nilphamari, Dec 4: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested five operatives of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahedeen Bangladesh (JMB) with huge explosives, bombs and arms from Majhpara village under Sadar upazila of Nilphamari.
The arrested militants were identified as Rangpur Regional Chief of the Military Wing of JMB Ahidul Islam alias Ahid alias Polash, 26, of Uttar Mushrat Kukhapara village under Sadar upazila Upazila of Nilphamari.
The other four militants are Md Wahed Ali alias Abdur Rahman, 30, of Paschim Kuchiyamour Pathanpara village, Abdullah Al Mamun alias Dr Shuja, 26, of Dakshin Balapara village, Md Zahidul Islam alias Zahid alias Zobayer, 27, of Uttar Mushrat Kukhapara village and Md Nur Amin alias Sabuz, 26, of Sonaroy Katcharipara village under Sadar Upazila of Nilphamari.
Commander Khandaker Al Moin, the Director of the Legal and Media Wing of the RAB, disclosed the information while addressing a press briefing at RAB-13 Battalion Headquarters on Saturday afternoon.  Acting on secret information, the intelligence unit of the RAB and RAB-13 conducted a joint drive at the village from Friday midnight to 11 am on Saturday, he said. The elite force seized an improvised explosive device (IED), huge raw materials and chemicals for making bombs, one pistol with a magazine and five rounds of bullet and other goods from the possessions of the arrested militants, Moin said.
 During primary interrogation, the detainees confessed that they had been involved in militant activities of JMB and provided some sensational information.



