Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:24 AM
BD-Thailand working closely for more trade, says Ambassador

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Diplomatic Correspondent

Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor on Saturday said Thailand and Bangladesh aimed to increase trade volume to US$ 2 billion shortly.
"Both sides are working closely and actively to facilitate more trade and achieve the target," said the Thai Ambassador in a message on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand and the birth anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej that falls on December 5.
Thailand celebrates its national day every year on 5 December on the birthday anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
"A bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) with Bangladesh is under consideration while more cost-effective sea transport routes between the Andaman coast of Thailand and the Bay of Bengal are being explored," Thai Ambassador said.
The Port Authority of Thailand and the Chittagong Port Authority are preparing to enhance cooperation in this regard, she said.
Ambassador Sumitmor said the pandemic situation had deprived all of too many opportunities and prosperity but that should not discourage them from finding a solution to live with it.
"Yet it's still manageable if we work together in solidarity to synergize our wisdom and strength," said the Thai Ambassador.
She said this could be the theme for Thailand and Bangladesh to celebrate the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations by promoting 'green partnership for all'.  
Although the highly revered monarch passed away in 2016, Thai people still commemorate the date as the national day and Father's Day in remembrance of His Majesty's benevolence.
"As the critical and difficult period is improving, we should be prepared to restore growth and strengthen our resilience to deal with other possible disruptions that could emerge in diverse forms such as climate change, resource scarcity and natural disaster," she said. At the same time, Ambassador Sumitmor said, Bangladesh has adopted an explicit roadmap like the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and has set clear goals to reduce greenhouse gas emission that would contribute to sustainable development.






