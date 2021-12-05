Rampal power plant will go into production soon: Secretary

KHULNA, Dec 4: Secretary of Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Md Habibur Rahman said on Saturday that Rampal Power Plant will into production very soon.

"All preparation have been completed for the power plant launch. Officers, engineers and employees are working tirelessly for the power plant to go into production," he said while visiting the Rampal Power Plant at Rampal upazila in Bagerhat.

The power secretary said, amid global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, construction of the power plant did not stop and it was done smoothly as the fast track project of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as symbol of Bangladesh-India friendship.









