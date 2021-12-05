Signal 3 raised for ports with cyclone ‘Jawad’ approaching

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday morning predicted rain or thundershowers in many parts of the country in the next 24 hours, a forecast it attributed to the deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

The maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra in Bangladesh have been advised to hoist the local cautionary signal No 3 to alert vessels of the impending storm.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions," the Met Office said in its bulletin.

Besides, the weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it said. Night temperatures may fall slightly and day temperatures may fall by 1-3 degrees Celsius over the country.

However, the cyclonic storm 'Jawad' over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has moved north-northwestwards and currently lies over the same area, weather officials said.

Around 6am on Saturday, the storm was centred about 1,030km southwest of the Chittagong port, 995km southwest of the Cox's Bazar port, 885km south-southwest of the Mongla port and 895km south-southwest of the Payra port.









