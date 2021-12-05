Video
BNP threatens to launch oust-govt movement

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

BNP on Saturday threatened to launch a movement to oust the government if it does not immediately allow Khaleda Zia to take abroad for advanced medical care.
"We would like to clearly ask the government to free our leader Khaleda Zia and take steps for sending her abroad for treatment without buying further time," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told in a rally.
Otherwise, he said, people will not forgive the government. "A movement to ensure your (govt's) fall will begin and a pro-people government will be established removing you from power."
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.
Fakhrul said the government is not willing to give Khaleda permission to go to any advanced medical centre overseas for treatment as it thinks their barrier to staying in power will be removed if she dies. "You people rest assured that won't happen. They thought BNP would have vanished through the killing of Ziaur Rahman. It didn't happen. Khaleda Zia has rightly chosen her successor, our acting chairman Tarique Rahman, and the party is moving forward under his leadership," the BNP secretary general said.     -UNB


