

Suhrawardy’s 58th death anniv today

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, on the eve of the day, paid their rich tributes to the memory of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy on the occasion of his death anniversary.

In separate messages, the President and the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Suhrawardy, terming him 'the champion of democracy'.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said Suhrawardy's life and works inspire the future generations in democratic thinking and welfare of the people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Suhrawardy fought for establishing political rights and socio-economic development of the working people of the subcontinent throughout his life.











