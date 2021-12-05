Video
Home Back Page

83rd birth anniv of Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni observed

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) and its associate body Jubo League on Saturday observed the 83rd birthday of Awami Juba League founding Chairman Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, also the nephew of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in a befitting manner.
He was one of the organisers of the great Liberation War and the commander of Mujib Bahini. Sheikh Moni played a pivotal role during the six-point movement in 1966 and a leader of one of the major guerrilla forces of the freedom fighters of 1971.
To mark the day, the Awami Jubo League placed wreaths at the grave of Sheikh Moni along with the graves of other martyrs of August 15, 1975 massacre and offer Fateha at Banani graveyard at 9:00am.
Later, they arranged a milad and doa mahfil at all mosques of the country and distributed foods among the distressed people.
Special prayers were arranged at all places of worship of other religions.
Awami Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, the eldest son of Sheikh Moni, General Secretary Mainul Hasan Khan Nikhil, central leaders, city and thana unit leaders attended the doa and milad mahfil.
Besides, a discussion and cultural programme was arranged at 11:00am at the Bangabandhu Avenue marking the day with Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash in the chair.


