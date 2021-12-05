A political party instigating students, Quader blames

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said a political party is instigating students to take to the street.

Legal action will be taken against the instigators after examining video footage.

He said this while addressing a programme organized by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on road safety and raising mass awareness at Manik Miah Avenue in the capital.

Quader questioned as to why protests were being staged at midnight even after the students' demand for road safety and half bus fare had been accepted and why any incident is so quickly circulated live from the Facebook page of Basher Kella.

Presenting data on several road accidents in recent times, the minister said road accidents cannot be accepted by any means.

He asked from where hundreds of people arrived at the scene of the accident within 10-12 minutes at midnight and how the news of the accident had spread within minutes.

He said news of death is extremely saddening. "We have taken different initiatives to avert road accidents. We have also accepted the demand of students for half fare on buses," Quader added.

The minister said, "I think the reasons behind the movement for road safety are not illogical. When the students are concentrating on their studies after stopping their movement, political instigation is being carried out to push the students back on the streets. It is very unfortunate."







