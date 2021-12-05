Injured father passes away

A man, who along with his family sustained burn injuries from gas cylinder explosion at their house in Munshiganj Sadar upazila on Thursday, died after the death of his two children.

Kawsar, 42, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at about 7:00am on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday night, his son Yasin, 6, and daughter Fatema, 3, died at the institute while underwent treatment there. The hospital resident surgeon Dr SM Ayub Hossain confirmed the matter. However, Kawsar's wife Shanta, 38, has been kept at the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition.









