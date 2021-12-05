Sewerage Treatment Plant CWASA to appoint South Korean firm Taeyoung

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 4: The Chattogram WASA will sign an agreement with a South Korean company TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction in the current month.

The Korean firm was approved by the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) on December 1 for Installation Package-1 of Sewerage Treatment Plant of Chattogram WASA at a cost of Tk 2,877.94 crore.

According to CWASA sources, after receiving a letter from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Chattogram WASA will go for signing the agreement with the approved firm. Managing Director of CWASA AKM Fazlullah told the Daily Observer that the signing of the agreement would be furnished within the current month.

CWASA sources said the evaluation of other tenders for Package 2 and Package 3 of the plant was going on.

Sources also confirmed that the evaluation of tenders for those two packages of the project would be completed by December. A total of eleven international tenders were submitted for the project in February. Of them, six tenders from Chinese and Korean firms were submitted for Package-1, three Chinese firms for Package-2 and two Chinese firms for Package-3.

Of those six tenders, the CCGP approved the proposal of South Korean firm TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction. The entire project has been implemented in six phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first. Phase-1 has been divided into three packages.

The project is now going to be implemented after a long 61 years of its inception. The construction works of the plant is expected to begin next year.

On November 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting Services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the CWASA Board has approved the appointment of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm as the consultant for the project in a board meeting.

The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of Tk 3808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk 3758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA.

The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city. Ariful Islam said the total project would be completed in six phases.

After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to Sewerage Treatment Plant.











