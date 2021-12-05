Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Army celebrated

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

The Golden Jubilee of the Bangladesh Army was celebrated in a befitting manner across the country on Friday.
 The year 2021 carries a special significance for the Bangladesh Army and the entire nation as the Golden Jubilee of the Bangladesh Army was celebrated with the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an ISPR press release said here on Saturday.
 A colorful programme was organized at Dhaka Army Stadium on Friday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Army and highlight the achievements of the Bangladesh Army, it added.
 On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Army, the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, several ministers, and chiefs of Army Staff greeted the members of the Bangladesh Army which made the event even more glorious.
 To mark the day, a programme was held at the Army Stadium here where about 11,000 distinguished guests including ministers, PM's Security Affairs Advisor, and notable members of the media and officers and employees of all ranks of the Army      attended.      -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB detains 5 JMB men
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally
BD-Thailand working closely for more trade, says Ambassador
Rampal power plant will go into production soon: Secretary
Signal 3 raised for ports with cyclone ‘Jawad’ approaching
BNP threatens to launch oust-govt movement
Suhrawardy’s 58th death anniv today
83rd birth anniv of Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni observed


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft