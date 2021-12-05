Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Army celebrated

The Golden Jubilee of the Bangladesh Army was celebrated in a befitting manner across the country on Friday.

The year 2021 carries a special significance for the Bangladesh Army and the entire nation as the Golden Jubilee of the Bangladesh Army was celebrated with the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an ISPR press release said here on Saturday.

A colorful programme was organized at Dhaka Army Stadium on Friday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Army and highlight the achievements of the Bangladesh Army, it added.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Army, the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, several ministers, and chiefs of Army Staff greeted the members of the Bangladesh Army which made the event even more glorious.

To mark the day, a programme was held at the Army Stadium here where about 11,000 distinguished guests including ministers, PM's Security Affairs Advisor, and notable members of the media and officers and employees of all ranks of the Army attended. -BSS













